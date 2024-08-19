Krysta Rodriguez and Alan Cumming Join Indie Comedy Feature LUNCH HOUR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Krysta Rodriguez and Alan Cumming are among the names that are set to star in Lunch Hour, a new film directed by Larry Guterman from a script by Oren Safdie.

According to Deadline, the comedy chronicles an affair that takes place between a "soup-loving married man" and a "soup-loving married woman." Rodriguez and Cumming will appear alongside Thomas Middleditch. Further plot details or information regarding the specifics of their roles have yet to be announced.

Guterman's previous directorial credits include DreamWorks' Antz, Cats & Dogs, and Son of the Mask.

Rodriguez recently starred in the Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie alongside Christian Borle. In 2022, she played the role of Cinderella in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods. Previously, Rodriguez co-starred in the Emmy Award winning Netflix/Ryan Murphy limited series “Halston” as the iconic entertainer Liza Minnelli, which marked her return to the platform after starring in “Daybreak” with Matthew Broderick. She is also well-known for her role as Ana Vargas in the TV series Smash.

In 1998, Cumming won a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway revival of Cabaret. He continued to work on Broadway in Noel Coward’s Design For Living, The Threepenny Opera opposite Cyndi Lauper and Off Broadway in Jean Genet’s Elle (which he also adapted), and The Seagull, opposite Dianne Wiest. He recently appeared in the musical TV series Schmigadoon!

