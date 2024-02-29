Krysta Rodriguez, Nicole Parker, and More Will Join The Skivvies at Joe's Pub

On March 25, The Skivvies, the critically acclaimed NYC undie rock duo, return to Joe's Pub with their latest show, Spring Fling.

Special guests are: Krysta Rodriguez, Nicole Parker, Talia Suskauer, Joseph Morales, Amy Hillner Larsen, Marty Thomas, Michelle Dowdy, Marlene Fernandez, and Travis Kent. The band will include: Jacob Yates (piano), Debbie Tjong (bass), and Nathan Ellman Bell (drums).

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. The New York Times calls them “a hot musical comedy duo specializing in unexpected arrangements, incongruous mashups, and of course, highly toned displays of skin” and The Wall Street Journal says they're “smart, sophisticated…ingenious.”