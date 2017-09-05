Krysta Rodriguez, Jeremy Kushnier and More Set for The Skivvies Brunch Series This Fall at The Green Room 42

The Skivvies are back with their Brunch Series at Yotel's The Green Room 42 this fall.

This hilarious and talented duo returns! Come have a mimosa, enjoy some sunny-side eggs, and bask in the glow of lots of underwear.

September 10th guests include: Nick Adams, Matt Wilkas, Jeremy Kushnier, and Chris Hlinka

September 24th guests include: Krysta Rodriguez, Julia Mattison (as Ruby Manger), Jeremy Kushnier, and Chris Hlinka.

The Skivvies - Sunday Undie Boozy Brunch is set for The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, YOTEL NYC 570 Tenth Ave New York, NY 10036 on September 10 and September 24, 2017.

Visit web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10199336 for tickets and more information. Pricing: $29.50, no food & beverage minimum. Discount Code: $5 off using "JANSPORT5".

