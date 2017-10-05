Kristolyn Lloyd, Nick Cordero, Eden Espinosa and More to Sing 'Love Letter to Houston' at Highline Ballroom

On Monday, October 30, 2017, Broadway elite, favorites, and newcomers will gather at the Highline Ballroom for one night of unforgettable performances benefiting the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Join Dear Evan Hansen's Kristolyn Lloyd and Laura Dreyfuss, A Bronx Tale's Nick Cordero, Wicked's Eden Espinosa, Passing Strange's De'Adre Aziza, Beautiful's Kara Lindsay, and more as they come together for a 'Love Letter to Houston,' a benefit concert dedicated to raising money for relief efforts for the city of Houston after the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Through music and storytelling by cast members of some of Broadway's biggest shows, including Wicked, The Color Purple, Jersey Boys, Hamilton, Waitress, Once on This Island (Revival), Frozen, Mean Girls, television's GLEE (FOX), REBEL (BET), and more, the audience will get to experience the art, community, and culture that the city of Houston has contributed to not only the United States, but the world.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to The Houston Food Bank, a Houston-area food rescue organization with a vision to expand service to 100,000,000 nutritious meals to the Houston community by 2018. Every dollar donated to the Houston Food Bank provides the equivalent of three meals for an individual.

After learning of the efforts being made by friends and family to help rebuild and restore the lives of those around them, Kristolyn Lloyd was inspired to be of service to her hometown of Houston, Texas.

"I felt helpless and was getting antsy not being able to do more," said Lloyd. "So, when it was suggested that I do a benefit concert, I was immediately inspired with the idea of bringing all the things that I love about the city of Houston here to my community in New York City. The entire night is a celebration and tribute to the amazing artist that Houston has birthed. From ZZ Top, to Beyoncé, Kenny Rogers, Robert Glasper, Johnny Nash - everything you see and hear that night was written or created by a born and raised Houstonian."

There will be a silent auction throughout the evening in addition to a live auction, hosted by Dear Evan Hansen's Will Roland. The show will be directed by Kristolyn Lloyd, who is also co-producing alongside Richard Blake (Making the Cut Productions), and Jenny Hoofnagle.

The concert is set for Monday, October 30, 2017 at 8:00PM ET at The Highline Ballroom, 431 W 16th St. New York, NY 10011. General admission $60 in advance; $75 at the door/ VIP Seating - $125 at goo.gl/AT2JXU. Note: Performers and lineup are subject to change. Visit www.facebook.com/LoveLetterToHouston or www.facebook.com/events/121442458561759 on social media for more information and updates.

Harris County (home to Dear Evan Hansen's Kristolyn Lloyd) just one of the 11 counties affected in the Houston Food Bank's service area, is expected to have 450,000 FEMA registrations. FEMA expects to eed $11B for insurance claims and only had 10% of those funds on hand when projection was made. The Houston Food Bank distributed more than 12 million pounds of disaster product in the first three weeks following Harvey's landfall. That's twice as much as normal. The number grows daily, but they are in this for the long haul. The communities this benefit concert are celebrating are the food insecure population who already lived on the precipice and were one-paycheck away from needing assistance before the disaster. The Houston Food Bank has a timeline for the next several months that includes helping send supplies to shelters, service for anyone in "pop-up" food deserts (areas where grocery stores were flooded) along with helping those who must overcome personal property loss. The Houston Food Bank's warehouse is in overdrive, taking large scale donations from across the country, much of it coordinated with Feeding America and Feeding Texas. To help children in families affected by flooding, The Houston Food Bank is calling schools to determine their needs and offering disaster food sacks through the Backpack Buddy Program. Within three weeks after Harvey' landfall 32,150 disaster back packs were distributed. The Houston Food Bank normally has a fleet of 72 trucks. An additional 24 tucks funded by FEMA temporarily joined the fleet. We are taking products 24 hours a day. More than 240 agencies are providing disaster relief in the Houston Food Bank's service area, receiving a trailer loaded with disaster product daily, then swapped out with a full trailer the following day. At the peak period, 24 hubs are serving flood victims.

Related Articles