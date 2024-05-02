Kristin Hanggi Will Hold Book Signing For New Book GOD, SEX, MUSICAL THEATRE at the Drama Book Shop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Author and Award-wining Broadway Director Kristin Hanggi will be holding a book signing celebration for the release of their book “God, Sex, Musical Theatre” on Thursday, May 2nd from 7:30-9 PM at the iconic Drama Book Shop in Manhattan. The event will feature special guest performances by actresses Jordan Kai Burnett (Magic Mike Live, Found), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom, Between the Lines), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave), Ashley En-Fu Matthews (Rock of Ages), Jenn Gambatese (Doubtfire, School of Rock), Katie Goffman (Jersey Boys, Clueless), Jenna Leigh Green (Wicked), Michele "Maisey" Mais (Rock of Ages), and Natalie Roy (The Equalizer, FBI).

"God, Sex, Musical Theatre" is a provocative and inspiring exploration of the themes of spirituality, sexuality, and the magic of musical theater.

At the signing event, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase copies of the book and have them personally signed by the author. Kristin will also be giving a brief reading and engaging in a Q&A session about the inspirations and themes behind their work. Additionally, actresses Jordan Kai Burnett, Jerusha Cavazos, Maddie Corman, Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Jenn Gambatese, Katie Goffman, Jenna Leigh Green, Michele "Maisey" Mais, and Natalie Roy will perform select pieces.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be celebrating this book at the legendary Drama Book Shop alongside such an incredible line-up of talent," said Hanggi. “The title of this book is a reflection of three of my favorite things. Inside the book is a collection of my innermost thoughts, meant to give people permission to fully express what’s in their heart, what their body craves, and what they came here to create.”

The Drama Book Shop is located at 266 West 39th Street in Manhattan. This event is free, but seating is limited so guests must RSVP. For more details visit: https://dramabookshop.com/

Kristin Hanggi is best known for directing the smash-hit Rock of Ages, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Musical. Ms. Hanggi also developed and directed the original Los Angeles and Off-Broadway productions of the acclaimed bare:a pop opera. Other past stage productions include Off-Broadway’s Accidentally Brave; Off Broadway’s Clueless (New Group); Seattle 5th Avenue’s Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion; and Pussycat Dolls Live at the Roxy with Christina Applegate, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, and Charlize Theron. As a film director, Kristin directed the film version of Accidentally Brave (produced by Steven Soderbergh), Naomi & Ely's No Kiss List, Grantham & Rose, and the musical film Dear Dumb Diary, which she also co-wrote. She also directed on Netflix’s musical series Julie & the Phantoms. Her new musical It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price!, which she also co-wrote, will have its world premiere this fall in Los Angeles. In June 2013, Kristin returned to her alma mater to receive the UCLA School of Theater, Film, & Television Distinguished Alumni Award.





