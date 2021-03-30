Kristin Chenoweth and Tam Mutu Join BECCA Tribute Honoring Rebecca Luker; Plus Rush Tickets Announced

Kristin Chenoweth and Tam Mutu have been announced to join the lineup for "Becca" the tribute concert for Rebecca Luker, which will raise money for ALS research on May 4th.

Target ALS has also announced that a limited number of rush tickets will be sold. Exclusively open to first responders and frontline workers, 500 tickets will be made available at half price ($10) starting on Monday, April 5, using the code "THANKS10."

Diagnosed with ALS in late 2019, Luker passed away in December 2020, leaving behind her husband and countless family members, friends and fans. Affectionately titled "Becca," the show will feature stories and songs from Luker's career, performed by Broadway's best-known stars, and will raise much-needed funds for ALS research.

The lineup of performers featured in "Becca" includes Laura Benanti (Tony winner, "Gypsy"), Sierra Boggess ("The Little Mermaid," "The Phantom of the Opera"), Michael Cerveris (Tony winner, "Fun Home"), Victoria Clark (Tony winner, "The Light in the Piazza"), Santino Fontana (Tony winner, "Tootsie"), Judy Kuhn (Tony nominee, "Fun Home"), Norm Lewis (Tony nominee, "Porgy and Bess"), Howard McGillin (Tony nominee, longest-running "The Phantom of the Opera"), Kelli O'Hara (Tony winner, "The King and I") and Sally Wilfert ("The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," "All the Girls"). Lucy Simon is an honorary producer, assisting with the lineup of performers and selection of several songs.

Frank DiLella (Emmy winner, Spectrum News NY1's "On Stage") will host the show, which is written by Sarah Rebell and Steve Schonberg. Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Joseph Thalken are serving as co-music directors, with David Mahoney acting as creative producer.

"Becca" will stream online on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern/Pacific and UK). Full-priced tickets are $20 with 100% of funds received benefiting ALS research. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.CelebrateBecca.com.