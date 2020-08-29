Kristin Chenoweth Will Guest Star On THE TALKBACK With Ruby Locknar

The Talkback with Ruby Locknar premieres September 1 at 5pm ET on Cast Party Network on YouTube.

The Talkback with Ruby Locknar premieres September 1 at 5pm ET on Cast Party Network on YouTube.

The premiere episode will feature special guest Kristin Chenoweth.

The Talkback is a series of in-depth conversations with some of the biggest and hottest names on Broadway, as well as a few folks in the casting and management industries. Host Ruby Locknar will dive deep into the lives of these pros, discussing their journeys to success and tips for the "rising class" of Broadway hopefuls. As the grand finale, the pros will answer live questions and share the screen with selected viewers. The chat show will be seen on the Cast Party Network on YouTube.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to www.BroadwayBridges.org

Tickets: $10

Send email to castpartynetwork@gmail.com listing:

-Name

-Venmo handle (We will send request for ticket $)

-Questions for guest

Five people with the best questions will be emailed with a private link to join StreamYard to ask their question(s) live!

NOTE: You can only buy tickets up until 3 days before show.

Ruby Locknar is an actor, singer, and online producer based in New York City. Theatre credits include a national tour with Theatreworks USA, Putnam County Spelling Bee (Logainne), Next To Normal (Natalie), and A Piece Of My Heart (Whitney). Ruby's voice can also be heard on numerous recordings for Music Theatre International including Tarzan, Willy Wonka, The Little Mermaid, and many more. Find Ruby on Instagram @Rubylocknar.

Kristin Chenoweth is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress who rose to fame in stage productions of Strike Up the Band, Steel Pier, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, The Apple Tree,Promises, Promises, On the Twentieth Century, and of course, Wicked. She has also appeared on TV shows like The West Wing, her own Kristin, Pushing Daisies, Hairspray Live, and Glee, and has released several albums showcasing her thrilling singing voice.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You