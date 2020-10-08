Kristin Chenoweth, Tituss Burgess and More Lead Charitybuzz's First Ever Virtual Experiences Auction
Also participating are stars Elizabeth Stanley, Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig, Tom Kitt, Raul Esparza, Renee Rapp, Jessica Vosk and more!
Broadway may be closed, but your favorite stars are more active than ever, donating their time - virtually - to raise funds for important non-profit causes.
As part of Charitybuzz's first ever curated "Virtual Experiences" auction, industry luminaries are offering up everything from Zoom meet-and-greets to virtual voice lessons to social media follows.
Some highlights include:
- Meet Elizabeth Stanley and Mary-Mitchell Campbell during a private Zoom session
- Tituss Burgess will follow you on Instagram
- Virtual voice lesson with Kristin Chenoweth
- Personalized video message from Hamilton's Phillipa Soo
- Meet Tony-Award-winning composer Tom Kitt during a private Zoom session
- Zoom with Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig and Mary-Mitchell Campbell
- Virtual coaching session with Stephen Oremus
- Meet Raul Esparza and Mary-Mitchell Campbell via Zoom
Get full details at Charitybuzz.com/2020VirtualAuction.
