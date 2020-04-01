Kristin Chenoweth, Ne-Yo & More Offer Up Virtual Experiences to Raise Money For Those Affected By the Health Crisis
Kristin Chenoweth, Kenan Thompson, Ne-Yo, David Blaine, Gloria Estefan, Naomi Campbell and many more stars are offering up exclusive virtual experiences through a Charitybuzz auction to raise funds for Endvirus.
CLICK HERE For details!
Endvirus is working to support those battling the virus as well as medical professionals on the front lines. Most of the experiences for auction now are closing this Friday, but the fundraising campaign will continue as new celebs sign on.
Charitybuzz is the leading auction site for cause, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and incredible luxury packages to its community of hundreds of thousands of high-net-worth bidders globally. To date, Charitybuzz has helped raise more than $400 million for 4,500 non-profit organizations across issue areas and geographies. Although Charitybuzz is the technology platform to bring charity auctions to life, the organization is passionate about the partnership for Endvirus. This is an unprecedented, unique moment in time, and all groups involved are deeply committed to moving rapidly to support those facing the heaviest burden of the pandemic.
