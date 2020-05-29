Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara and More to be Featured in OCUNYC Virtual Benefit Concert
OCUNYC, Oklahoma City University's NYC Alumni Chapter, is aligning their OCU Stars in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' efforts to help those in our communities who are suffering due to the COVID-19 crisis. Over 100 Alumni & Students of Oklahoma City University have joined together virtually to present THE STARS ALIGN - A Virtual Concert, premiering Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 8pm EDT at youtube.com/BCEFA and facebook.com/BCEFA.
The concert stars Emmy & Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth & Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara, and features over 100 Oklahoma City University Alumni & Students. The concert is presented by OCUNYC, The Oklahoma City University NYC Alumni Chapter, and will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Donations can be made at broadwaycares.org/stars2020
Tune in to see:
Tony & Emmy Award-Winner
and
Tony Award-Winner
..headlining a star-studded evening of song and dance, featuring performances by:
Belinda Allyn (Once Upon a One More Time)
Colin Anderson (Carousel)
Isaiah Bailey (Beautiful)
Madge Dietrich (Kinky Boots)
Sara Edwards (Follies)
Nicole Ferguson (My Fair Lady)
Lyndy Franklin Smith (A Chorus Line)
Jacob Gutierrez (Aladdin)
Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera)
Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton)
Adam LaPorte (composer)
Eryn LeCroy (The Phantom of the Opera)
Colby Q. Lindeman (Wicked)
Brian J. Marcum (42nd Street)
Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice)
Lauralyn Mcclelland (Matilda)
Rick McKee (composer)
Manna Nichols (Allegiance)
Gabrielle Ruiz (In the Heights, "Crazy Ex-Girlfiend")
Jennifer Sánchez (On Your Feet)
Abby C. Smith (Spongebob)
Laura Leigh Turner (Mean Girls)
Paige Williams (Holiday Inn)
Chaz Wolcott (Newsies)
Darius Wright (Pretty Woman)
Drew Wutke (Music Director)
Richard Riaz Yoder (Hello Dolly)
They are joined by over 100 OCU alumni and student performers for this amazing evening of song and dance. The event is hosted & directed by OCU alum Chaz Wolcott (Newsies).
Broadway Cares funds more than 470 organizations across the United States and is also the largest funder of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Your donation can provide lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, housing, emergency assistance and other vital services to those suffering from the COVID-19 crisis.
