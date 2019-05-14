Kristin Chenoweth Joins Cast of Netflix's HOLIDATE

Kristin Chenoweth is among those recently announced to join the cast of the Netflix romantic comedy, Holidate, according to Deadline.

The new cast additions also include Luke Bracey (Hacksaw Ridge, Point Break), Jake Manley (The Order,Midway), Jessica Capshaw (Grey's Anatomy), Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor (The Babysitter, Meet The Blacks), Frances Fisher (Watchmen, Titanic), Manish Dayal (The Hundred-Foot Journey, The Resident),

Emma Roberts was previously announced to star in the film which will be directed by Emmy winner John Whitesell from a screenplay by Tiffany Paulsen.

The film follows Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson (Bracey), both of whom hate the holidays! Their enduring singledom leaves them subject to the judgment of their meddling family members or stuck with clingy, awkward dates on each festive occasion. When these two meet, they pledge to be each other's plus-ones for each holiday celebration over the course of the year.

Chenoweth is known for her commanding presence on both stage and screen. As a Broadway star, Chenoweth received a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She was also nominated for both her iconic original role as Glinda in Wicked and for playing Lily Garland/Mildred Plotka in On the Twentieth Century.

On television, Chenoweth earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Pushing Daisies" and received a nomination for her guest-starring role in "Glee." She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble for the Emmy-winning drama series "The West Wing."

Read the original article on Deadline.





