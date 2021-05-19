Kristin Chenoweth, Jeffrey Donovan Join NATIONAL CHAMPIONS Film, Based on Adam Mervis' Play

Stage stars Kristin Chenoweth and Jeffrey Donovan have joined the cast of "National Champions," a film adaptation of the play by Adam Mervis!

Lil Rel Howery has also signed on to appear in the film.

The film explores the big business of college sports when a star quarterback ignites a player's strike 72 hours before the biggest game of the year to fight for fair compensation, equality, and respect for the athletes who put their bodies and health on the line for their schools, according to Deadline.

"National Champions" also stars Stephan James, J.K. Simmons, Uzo Aduba, Alexander Ludwig, Andrew Bachelor, David Koechner, Tim Blake Nelson, and Timothy Olyphant.

Chenoweth will play Bailey Lazor, the wife of Simmons' Coach Lazor who has the erudition and taste of an upper east sider. She won a Tony Award for her performance in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and is perhaps best known for originating the role of Glinda in "Wicked."

Donovan is Mike Titus, an executive who calls a meeting of the NCAA and conference brass when the star quarterback begins his boycott of the big game. He starred in the 1997 Broadway production of "A View From the Bridge," and his Off-Broadway credits include "The Glory of Living" and "Things You Shouldn't Say Past Midnight."

The original play "National Champions" is available to read through the Playwrights' Center.