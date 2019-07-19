Kristen Bell Goes Full Fangirl Meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda At Comic-Con
San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing, and this afternoon actress Kristen Bell exhibited some unbridled and totally understandable excitement while meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda between panels.
Miranda made a surprise appearance during the "DuckTales" panel this afternoon, while Bell was there promoting the latest season of her cult-hit television show, Veronica Mars.
Check out their adorable meeting below!
Update from #sdcc2019 : Lin-Manuel Miranda is the new sloth.
