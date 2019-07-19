Kristen Bell Goes Full Fangirl Meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda At Comic-Con

Jul. 19, 2019  

San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing, and this afternoon actress Kristen Bell exhibited some unbridled and totally understandable excitement while meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda between panels.

Miranda made a surprise appearance during the "DuckTales" panel this afternoon, while Bell was there promoting the latest season of her cult-hit television show, Veronica Mars.

Check out their adorable meeting below!

Update from #sdcc2019 : Lin-Manuel Miranda is the new sloth.

A post shared by Kristen Bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jul 19, 2019 at 10:27am PDT



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • BREAKING: Get A First Look At The CATS MOVIE Trailer; Jennifer Hudson Singing 'Memory'
  • Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals Broadway Plans for His Modern CINDERELLA
  • Photo Flash: Tom Hiddleston Gets Ready for Broadway Debut in BETRAYAL!
  • Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Broadway Season!
  • Breaking News: WAITRESS to End Broadway Run in January
  • Stagedoor Manor Unveils New Massive, State-of-the-Art Costume Shop

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup