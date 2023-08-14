Kimberly Faye Greenberg Releases New Book, Business and Marketing Strategy For The Proactive Performer

Kimbery Faye Greenberg' (Danny & Sylvia, One Night with Fanny Brice, Fabulous Fanny Brice) first book, Business and Marketing Strategy For The Proactive Performer, published by Headline Books, was just released. Business and Marketing Strategy For The Proactive Performer is a culmination of Kimberly's 10+ years working as a Top 10 Performing Arts Business Coach (known as The Broadway Expert) and 25 years working as a Performer who is foremost known as the first and only actress to play leading roles in 2 Off-Broadway Musicals at the same time, as well as the Fanny Brice go-to gal (4 shows/2 CDs).

Business & Marketing Strategy For The Proactive Performer is now available in paperback on Amazon (where during its entirety of pre-sale has been in the Number #1 & #2 spot in Hot New Releases in Performing Arts Reference). The book is also available directly from the publisher, Headline Books.

"As a working artist myself I have yet to find a book that covers true business and marketing strategy for performers in an easy to digest and actionable way," said Kimberly Faye Greenberg. "My goal was to fill that niche with a book that truly encompasses all the things I wish I would have had 25 years ago when I was just starting out. From tips, tricks and templates to pitch and get those coveted audition appointments with and without Representation, to a step-by–step process to get an Agent or Manager, to creative marketing materials and so much more! Not only have I implemented these strategies for the entirety of my career and created my own niche for myself in the NY Theatre community, but my students have achieved great success as well with getting representation, creating their own work which in turn gave them new artistic income streams, getting coveted Broadway audition appointments and so much more and I can't wait to bring these strategies to a larger audience so that more performers, whether just beginning or a pro looking for more inspiration and action plans, can find inspiration and take powerful proactive steps to achieve career goals."

Kimberly Faye Greenberg is one of the TOP 10 Performing Arts Coaches in the world. Kimberly is also known as The Broadway Expert, providing advice and inspiration in the form of personal coaching, workshops, webinars, blog features, interviews, masterclasses and content creation for onstage, backstage and creative artists. Kimberly has been featured across a variety of outlets, including Backstage, Theatre Nerds, Broadway Blogspot, TheatreMania, Ken Davenport's TheatreMakers Studio, Schools.com, Music Theatre International, Westfield International Film Festival, BroadwayCon, the documentary "Secrets of Broadway" and more! Kimberly loves to inspire, educate, and work with proactive performing artists to help conquer their career goals.

As a performer Kimberly Faye Greenberg is known as the first-and-only actress to play leading roles in two Off-Broadway musicals at the same time: "One Night With Fanny Brice" and "Danny & Sylvia: The Danny Kaye Musical" at St. Luke’s Theatre, NYC. In addition, Kimberly’s numerous portrayals of Fanny Brice (four shows/two CDs) have been critically acclaimed by the New York Times, Huffington Post, and Associated Press. Her solo show, "Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice," has been traveling the country since 2014 and streamed on STELLAR where it was named one of the BEST TO STREAM by Time Out New York, American Theatre Magazine, Filmed Live Musicals podcast, Times Square Chronicles, Theatre Development Fund (TDF), Goldstar, and more. A graduate of University of California, Irvine, Kimberly has been working across the board in theatre, film, and television for over 25 years. Highlights include: "The Kid From Brooklyn: The Danny Kaye Musical" (tour); "Christmas Rappings" (Off-Broadway); the Off-Broadway musical concerts of "Miracle on 34th Street" and "Mr. President" (both for the Actors Fund), Rachel Michelson on "The Plot Against America" (HBO); and Nurse Wilkinson on The WB’s "Charmed."

Headline Book was named 2023 Independent Publisher of the year and is located in Terra Alta, WV and has been publishing books since 1988. Prior to that, the company was called Cheat River Publications, Inc., (CRP) and published their first book in 1985, Killing Waters: The Great West Virginia Flood of 1985 which went on to sell over 100,000 copies. After releasing several non-fiction, regional titles, CRP was dissolved and Headline Books, Inc began in 1988. The first title published by Headline Books, Inc. was A James Manchin: A Biography of Controversy. Headline Books is the 2022 Independent Publisher of the Year and was named 2014 Outstanding Independent Publisher of the year by the Indie Book Awards at an award reception at the Harvard Club in New York City.

