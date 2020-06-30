Kids 'N Comedy Announces 2020 Virtual Stand Up Summer Camp
Having your teens home all summer is no joke. Fear not, Kids 'N Comedy is here to help. Announcing 2020's virtual stand up summer camp- open to kids from all over the country and beyond! Guaranteed to keep you laughing regardless of if your AC is working.
Is your kid hilarious? Weird and wonderful? Happy to stay inside?
Then Kids 'N Comedy camp is the place for them! No bug spray or sun screen required!
Help channel your kid's comedic talents with a 2, 4 or 6 week camp session!
Kids 'N Comedy is inviting students from any location to virtually attend NYC's top comedy camp for teens. Open to hilarious people ages 10-18. Spend 2 weeks learning to write your own stand-up comedy routine from New York City professional comedians. Summer sessions culminate with graduation shows where students will perform via live stream on Youtube.
KIDS 'N COMEDY SUMMER CAMP
2 sessions each day:
11:30 AM-1:30 PM (Ages 10-13)
2:00 PM-4:00 PM (Ages 14-18)
CAMP SCHEDULE 2020:
Session 1: July 6-17
Session 2: July 20-31
Session 3: August 3-14
*Each 2-week session will be $850. Sign up for 1, 2, or 3 sessions.
New students, parents, call for an audition phone call. Call Kids 'N Comedy 212-877-6115
ABOUT KIDS 'N COMEDY:
Whether you're a funny and clever teen looking for a creative outlet, or you are searching for something that will make the whole family laugh together, Kids 'N Comedy is a fantastic find. Kids 'N Comedy and their renowned monthly stand up comedy shows (Sept-May) and year round teen classes and summer camp teach kids 10-18 how to creatively write comedy. What sets their approach apart from some other unorthodox class experiences is that they allow young adults to find their own voice and express themselves at an age where they might find it difficult to clearly communicate their thoughts and observations. At Kids 'N Comedy classes students also develop self-confidence as they hone their craft, another much welcome perk for any teen. More at https://www.kidsncomedy.com
