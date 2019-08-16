Kerry Washington, Sterling K. Brown To Star In SHADOW FORCE

Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown are attached to star in and produce the action drama Shadow Force, according to Deadline. Bidding has begun on the film, which was written by Leon Chills.

There is no official plot announced for the film, but the script is described as a new take on Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Washington most recently starred on Broadway in American Son, which will be released on Netflix following a premiere at Toronto Film Festival. Washington is best-known for starring in Scandal on ABC, and her other credits include. Confirmation and Django Unchained.

Brown is best-known for his Emmy-winning role This Is Us. He also portrayed prosecutor Christopher Darden in the first season of the FX anthology series AMERICAN CRIME Story, subtitled The People v. O. J. Simpson, which won him an Emmy Award. He will be seen next in The Rhythm Section.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles