Kerry Ellis, Simon Callow, Dennis Lawson and Bonnie Langford to Lead ANYTHING GOES 2022 Return to the West End

Initial casting has been announced for the return engagement of ANYTHING GOES, which is sailing back to the Barbican Theatre next summer for an eight week return residency from 15 July until 3 September.

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, West End star Kerry Ellis will lead the production as nightclub evangelist Reno Sweeney, joined by Dennis Lawson as Moonface Martin, Simon Callow as Eli Whitney, and Bonnie Langford as Mrs. Harcourt.

Rejoining the company for the return engagement are original cast members Carly Mercedes Dyer, Haydn Oakley, Nicole-Lily Baisden, and Samuel Edwards, who will also appear in the UK spring tour of the production.

ANYTHING GOES takes you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas from the comfort of your seat. The lavish production has smashed multiple Box Office records at the Barbican Theatre including the single highest grossing performance week for a musical in the Barbican's 39 year history and the highest sales across a weekend for a musical, as audiences flooded through the doors for the 15 week sold out season!

Now from spring 2022, audiences across the country will also get the chance to enjoy the truly spectacular, multi-Tony Award winning show as the S.S American will be heading to theatres in Bristol, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Canterbury on its way to the Barbican! Casting will be announced soon.

Producer Sir Howard Panter said: "We are delighted to be back with the glorious Anything Goes musical at the Barbican next summer! We were thrilled with the response to this energetic and uplifting show - audiences just couldn't get enough and to achieve 15 weeks sold out night after night and a gross of £717,000 in one week really is quite some feat! We are equally delighted to take this majestic show on tour across the UK, so audiences around the country can enjoy the glorious set design, breathtaking choreography and stage direction, and of course the wonderful score!"

ANYTHING GOES has music and lyrics by Cole Porter, an original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton with Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse and a new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman. This production is directed and choreographed by three time Tony Award Winner Kathleen Marshall.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic featuring a collection of some of theatre's most memorable songs - including 'I Get A Kick Out of You', 'Anything Goes', 'You're the Top', 'Blow, Gabriel, Blow', 'It's De-Lovely', 'Friendship' and 'Buddie Beware' - will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas. ANYTHING GOES is set to sail away with audiences all over again.

Tickets are on sale from Friday 19 November at anythinggoesmusical.co.uk.

Dates

11th - 16th April 2022 - Bristol: Hippodrome Theatre

20th - 30th April 2022 - Liverpool: Empire Theatre

11th - 21st May 2022 - Edinburgh: Festival Theatre*

24th May - 4th June 2022 - Canterbury: Marlowe Theatre**

15th July - 3rd September 2022 - London: Barbican Theatre

*Tickets for Edinburgh will go on-sale from 26 November

** Tickets for Canterbury will go on sale from 29 November