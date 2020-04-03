Kelli O'Hara Partners With Westport Country Playhouse for Livestream Event

Kelli O'Hara, in partnership with Westport Country Playhouse's education and community outreach department, will host "Getting to Know You: A Celebration of Young Artists," on Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m., on the Playhouse YouTube channel and Facebook Live.

Watch the announcement below!

The virtual showcase will feature 10 randomly selected Fairfield County high school students. They will get the opportunity to share their experiences with O'Hara and perform a musical theater selection.

"I am very proud to partner with Westport Country Playhouse as we celebrate the highly anticipated (but sadly unseen) performances of our community's young performers this year," said O'Hara. "We can still gather together as one community, virtually, in the spirit of true live performance, and give these kids a platform. I think it will be an uplifting way to support the magnificent arts programs we have in Fairfield County and ensure that all the passion and hard work doesn't go to waste."

To register, Fairfield County high school students may visit westportplayhouse.org/livestream and upload a video of a musical theater song during a 72-hour period between Sunday, April 5, at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, April 8, at 10 a.m.

The 10 students selected for the livestream event will be notified by Friday, April 10. Additionally, 10 understudies will be chosen to submit a question for O'Hara to answer during the show.

"I am also a firm believer in the healing magic of the arts, and I know we could all use some of that right now," said O'Hara.

All videos submitted as a part of the entry process will be featured in a compilation video produced and released on Playhouse social media channels.

During the event, tax-deductible donations to the 501(c)(3) non-for-profit Playhouse will be accepted. "If you are in a position to give a special gift to help the Playhouse continue developing programs like this, we would be so grateful," said Gretchen Wright, Playhouse director of development. "We will get through this together."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You