Kelli O'Hara, Jessica Vosk, and More Announced for 92NY 2022/23 Tisch Music Season

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) announced its 2022/23 Tisch Music Season today, one of 92NY's largest and most diverse seasons to date.

With an unprecedented 31 premieres, this season expands the organization's long tradition of strong classical programming and advances its roster of collaborations, commissions, and interdisciplinary presentations. Featuring outstanding classical repertoire, world premieres, and exciting collaborations, the season offers both sustained excellence in classical marvels and contemporary standouts in a fully integrated concert season across genres, with something for every music lover.

In this first season curated by 92NY's new Vice President of Tisch Music Amy Lam, the season will feature 39 events, more than 20 92NY debuts, 31 premieres, and four 92NY commissions. The 22/23 season includes premieres of Joseph Schwantner's guitar quintet Song of a Dreaming Sparrow, a song cycle by Anthony Cheung, and works by Laurie Anderson, Timo Andres, Marcos Balter, Christopher Cerrone, Nicholas DiBerardino, Reena Esmail, inti figgis-vizueta, John Glover, Ted Hearne, Fred Hersch, Stephen Hough, Jimmy López, Missy Mazzoli, Nico Muhly, Angélica Negrón, Mary Prescott, Caroline Shaw, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Darian Donovan Thomas, Scott Wollschleger, Pamela Z, and more.

"This season will be a microcosm of what today's artists are playing and creating, and what advancements are being made in our field," said Amy Lam, Vice President, Tisch Music, 92NY. "As a global center for culture, we design our programming to provide music lovers in New York and around the world with a renewed sense of discovery in their cultural experiences. From looking at music history through the lens of social change to world premiere compositions at the forefront of multiple genres, this season's programming will encourage audiences to both think about and listen to music differently."

Select Highlights:

This season marks the first time 92NY is presenting a fully integrated concert season across genres, including performances by Kate Baldwin, Joshua Bell, Regina Carter, Angela Hewitt, Larisa Martinez, Branford Marsalis, Kelli O'Hara, Eric Owens, Pepe Romero, Caroline Shaw, Sir András Schiff, Daniil Trifonov, and Jessica Vosk.

The World Premiere of a 92NY-commissioned piece from composer Jimmy López, performed by J'Nai Bridges and the Catalyst Quartet.

The New York premiere of Difficult Grace by cellist Seth Parker Woods and dancer Roderick George, presented in collaboration with Harkness Dance Center.

An in-depth two-day Julius Eastman retrospective featuring LA-based music collective Wild Up in three concerts, as well as exhibits, and panel discussions with Eastman friends and scholars examining the life of one of the 20th century's most iconoclastic voices.

The Bach Collegium Japan, conducted by Masaaki Suzuki with baritone Roderick Williams

92NY's signature series exploring the American songbook, Lyrics and Lyricists, continues to explore the best of Broadway, while also highlighting significant contributions to American culture by singer-songwriters across a variety of musical genres such as Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, Nina Simone, the Mamas and the Papas, and more.

Two co-presentations in a collaboration with the World Music Institute featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazoand Songs for Babyn Yar, originally produced by UK's Dash Arts.

Two performances as part of an ongoing partnerships with The Curtis Institute of Music.

Jazz, which has been a staple of 92NY's Tisch season since Thelonius Monk and Charles Mingus took to the stage in 1955, will be performed by world-class musicians like Branford Marsalis, Fred Hersch, and Regina Carter not just within the renowned Jazz in July series, but throughout the year.

"This year marks multiple turning points for us. During the pandemic, we pivoted to embrace digital technologies that introduced us to millions of new patrons from all 50 states and over 200 countries around the world," said Seth Pinsky, Chief Executive Officer of 92NY. "Now a global institution, we have reintroduced ourselves to the world with a new brand identity, 92NY, embracing the city that we call home. And now, we are undertaking a renovation of one of our main public performance spaces, Buttenwieser Hall, which will be completed by fall."

The planned renovations of Buttenwieser Hall include restoration work and installation of new retractable stage and seating systems, as well as movable wings, improved acoustics and a new open plan lobby. The upgraded hall will host six concerts during the 22/23 Tisch Music Season, including two debut recitals and four innovative, contemporary music concerts. And as part of 92NY's ongoing commitment to digital programming, more than 30 concerts in the upcoming season will be livestreamed with a 3 day on-demand viewing period available for audiences worldwide.

The full slate of performances and dates are listed below. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92NY.org/Concerts.

2022/23 92NY SEASON

* New York / World Premieres

** 92NY commissions

+ 92NY debuts

CLASSICAL

Thursday, October 20, 2022 / 7:30 pm

Joshua Bell, Larisa Martinez, and Peter Dugan open the season with an array of arias, solos, and duets specially arranged for them, including a West Side Story medley.

Eric Owens+, bass-baritone, and Singers from Curtis Opera Theatre

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 / 7:30 pm

Eric Owens joins for Brahms' Neue Liebeslieder Walzer (New Love Songs) and additional selections to be announced, including performances with singers from the Curtis Opera Theatre - proven springboard for careers on the stage of La Scala, Covent Garden, The Met and more.

MILOŠ+, guitar

Friday, October 28, 2022 / 7:30 pm

MILOŠ offers Bach's Chaconne, a new arrangement of a French Baroque work, a contemporary French premiere, Barrios' iconic La Catedral, The Beatles' "Blackbird," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" in arrangements by Sérgio Assad, and more.

Jamal Aliyev+, cello, and Fazıl Say+, piano*

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 / 7:30 pm

Turkish cellist Jamal Aliyev makes his NYC mainstage debut with this duo concert with pianist Fazıl Say. Their program features the Franck Sonata for Violin and Piano in its cello arrangement, Schubert's "Arpeggione" sonata, and the pianist's own Four Cities sonata, which Say introduces as "a journey through four cities in Anatolia."

Sharon Isbin, guitar, and Pacifica Quartet**

Saturday, November 12, 2022 / 7:30 pm

Multi-Grammy Award-winning guitarist Sharon Isbin and Grammy Award-winning Pacifica Quartet perform an arrangement of Vivaldi's D-Major Concerto, the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Joseph Schwantner's evocative Song of a Dreaming Sparrow, and Boccherini's "Fandango" Guitar Quintet. Isbin adds solo performances of Brouwer's El Decameron Negro and selections by Turina and Piazzolla.

Emmanuel Pahud, flute, and Alessio Bax, piano*

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 / 7:30 pm

Emmanuel Pahud returns to the 92NY stage with his frequent chamber music partner, Leeds Competition-winning pianist Alessio Bax. Their program includes a flute masterpiece in Bach's

B-Minor Sonata, BWV 1030, a Beethoven transcription, the New York premiere of a new work by French composer Nicolas Bacri, and Pahud's own arrangement of the Franck Sonata.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, with Angela Hewitt, piano

Thursday, November 17, 2022 / 7:30 pm

The Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and pianist Angela Hewitt perform together on the 92NYC stage for the first time, with a program of Bach keyboard concertos that marks Hewitt's return following her historic four-year 92NY "Odyssey" of Bach's complete works for solo keyboard.

Seth Parker Woods & Roderick George+**: Difficult Grace*

Saturday, November 19, 2022 / 7:30 pm

A multimedia work centered on the Great Migration from Seth Parker Woods in the triple role of cellist, narrator and movement artist. First performed in Seattle in 2020, Difficult Grace has now expanded to a collaboration with choreographer-dancer Roderick George. This performance marks its world premiere. Difficult Grace features film, visual art, the poetry of Amiri Baraka and Dudley Randall, and music written for and with Woods by Freida Abtan, Monty Adkins, Fredrick Gifford, Michael Gordon, Nathalie Joachim, and Pierre Alexandre Tremblay. This production also includes newly commissioned music by Ted Hearne and Devonté Hynes, a.k.a. Blood Orange. Co-presented with 92NY's Harkness Dance Center

Musicians from the New York Philharmonic and John Holiday, countertenor

Sunday, November 20, 2022 / 7:30 pm

Countertenor John Holiday joins with Musicians from the New York Philharmonic in a program to be announced. Co-presented with the New York Philharmonic

J'Nai Bridges+, mezzo-soprano; Mark Markham, piano and Catalyst String Quartet+***

Thursday, December 1, 2022 / 7:30 pm

American mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges joins with the Catalyst String Quartet for a world premiere and 92NY commission by award-winning composer Jimmy López, alongside art songs, popular works and spirituals.

Caroline Shaw+ and Sō Percussion+: Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part*

Saturday, February 4, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Grammy Award-winning composer Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion bring their artistry to 92NY in their only NYC appearance together this season. Their program draws from their Nonesuch recording project, Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part, with original songs and lyrics inspired by and reflecting the artists' broad span of interests: James Joyce, a poem by Anne Carson, the Sacred Harp hymn book, American roots music, and more.

Sean Shibe+, guitar

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Sean Shibe offers a program celebrating the Spanish influence on music for classical guitar by largely non-Spanish composers. Selections include works by a far-ranging sampling: Poulenc, Thomas Adès, and Harrison Birtwistle with a New York premiere in the first half, and a second half spanning Latin American composers, with selections from Barrios, Ginastera and Villa-Lobos.

Gabriela Montero+, piano

Westward

Friday, February 10, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero makes her first appearance at 92NY in Westward, a program exploring the immigrant experience. Montero presents works by three of Russia's most prominent composers, each of whom emigrated to the US in the early 20th century (Prokofiev temporarily) to escape oppression in their homeland. Montero closes her program improvising in real time to a screening of Charlie Chaplin's short film The Immigrant, the tale of an everyman immigrant making his journey across the ocean to America.

Bach Collegium Japan+, with Masaaki Suzuki+, director and harpsichord, and Roderick Williams, baritone

Sunday, February 12, 2023 / 3 pm

One of the world's foremost Baroque ensembles, Bach Collegium Japan and their founder and music director Masaaki Suzuki, appear at 92NY for the first time with a program of Bach and Telemann. The baritone and frequent collaborator of the ensemble Roderick Williams joins for two selections, including Bach's "Ich habe genung," BWV 82.

West-Eastern Divan Ensemble+*

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 / 7:30 pm

The West-Eastern Divan Ensemble is the chamber arm of the orchestra founded in 1999 by Israeli pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim and Palestinian scholar Edward Said. Created under concertmaster (and Daniel's son) Michael Barenboim, the ensemble brings together young Palestinian and Israeli musicians, crossing cultural boundaries and spreading the message of its parent orchestra: "equal in music." Program to be announced. Co-presented with 92NY's Bronfman Center for Jewish Life

Drew Petersen+, piano

Friday, February 24, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Drew Petersen makes his NYC recital debut in our newly renovated Buttenwieser Hall. At the heart of his program are piano masterworks including Ravel's Gaspard de la nuit, Schumann's C-Major Fantasie, a selection of Chopin Études, and John Corigliano's Etude Fantasy.

Richard Goode, piano

Beethoven Full Circle: The "Diabelli" Variations

Sunday, February 26, 2023 / 3 pm

Richard Goode returns to the 92NYC stage to complete his historic Beethoven cycle. It was over 30 years ago that Goode performed the complete Beethoven Sonata cycle on our stage (later becoming the first American pianist to record the cycle in a landmark Nonesuch recording). The missing element from those concerts in the 1987-88 season was the solo piano masterwork, the "Diabelli" Variations. Goode has never performed the work until this season. Prefaced by core sonatas by Haydn and Beethoven in the kind of program that is Goode's hallmark, his performance of the "Diabelli" Variations in Kaufmann Concert Hall marks the culmination of a cycle 35 years in the making.

Simone Porter+, violin, and Hsin-I Huang, piano*

Friday, March 10, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Simone Porter offers her 92NY debut in the newly renovated Buttenwieser Hall, with a solo set includes the New York premiere of Drishti - a work written for her by Indian American composer Reena Esmail, and named for a focus concept in yoga - and Esa-Pekka Salonen's Pierrot Lunaire-inspired Lachen Verlernt. Porter and Huang close the program with Franck's A-Major Sonata.

Adam Tendler+: Inheritances*

Saturday, March 11, 2023 / 7:30 pm

After his father's unexpected death, acclaimed New York-based pianist Adam Tendler used his inheritance to begin a commissioning project, inviting some of today's most influential composers and sound artists to create new piano works exploring the idea of inheritance itself. Woven into an intimate program, these pieces tell a universal story of lineage, loss, and place, and result in a meditation on confronting our past while moving toward the future. The New York premiere of Inheritance features works by Laurie Anderson, Nico Muhly, Missy Mazzoli, Devonté Hynes, inti figgis-vizueta, Pamela Z, Ted Hearne, Angélica Negrón, Christopher Cerrone, Marcos Balter, Darian Donovan Thomas, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Scott Wollschleger, Mary Prescott, Timo Andres and John Glover. Presented in collaboration with Liquid Music

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

Thursday, March 16, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor returns to 92NY following his 2017 debut, with Busoni's transcription of Bach's Chaconne before Schumann's C-Major Fantasie. This program's second half begins with Ravel's Baroque homage in modern colors, Le tombeau de Couperin, and closes with Prokofiev's B-Major Sonata.

Curtis at 92NY, Musicians from the Curtis Institute of Music

Stravinsky: L'Histoire du Soldat and more

John de Lancie, narrator, David Shifrin, clarinet, and Soovin Kim, violin

Sunday, March 19, 2023 / 3 pm

Musicians from Curtis Institute of Music perform Stravinsky's work for narrator and orchestra, with actor John de Lancie (Star Trek) taking on the role of narrator/soldier/devil. De Lancie has a deep connection to Curtis - his father, John de Lancie, Sr., was the longtime principal oboist with the Philadelphia Orchestra, and later director of the Curtis Institute. The program also includes selections featuring instrumentation employed in the Stravinsky work - clarinet and bassoon via Poulenc's Sonata, violin and double bass in Penderecki's Duo Concertante, along with a new commission by Curtis Institute faculty member Nick DiBerardino. Opening the concert is young Vietnamese composer and Curtis alum Viet Cuong's Well-Groomed, a solo piece for snare drum, credit card and comb.

Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Vogt Trio

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 / 7:30 pm

The trio of violinist Christian Tetzlaff, cellist Tanya Tetzlaff and pianist Lars Vogt visit 92NY as part of their first North American tour in three years in a rare NYC engagement. On the program: one of Beethoven's revolutionary Opus 1 Trios, a Smetana masterwork, and Schubert's B-flat Major Trio.

Sir Stephen Hough*, piano

Thursday, March 30, 2023 / 7:30 pm

MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipient Sir Stephen Hough brings Mompou's "magic songs" of 1919, Scriabin, and Debussy for the program's first half. The New York premiere of Hough's own Sonatina Nostalgica leads to the program's final works: Liszt's Three Petrarch Sonnets and the "Dante" Sonata.

Pepe Romero, guitar: 80th Birthday Celebration Concert

Sunday, April 16, 2023 / 3 pm

Classical guitar legend Pepe Romero returns for a very special 80th birthday celebration concert. A beloved and central part of 92NY's guitar concerts since the earliest days of the Art of the Guitar series, he shares his artistry and mastery in a program to be announced.

Wild Up+ - A Julius Eastman Retrospective*

Friday, April 21, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 22, 2023 / 2 pm & 7 pm

The music of Black, gay, experimental composer Julius Eastman remained at the margins during his life and through his death in 1990 at the age of 49. In this first major NYC retrospective of his music, the Los Angeles-based music collective Wild Up presents three concerts over two days and on two stages. On Friday, April 21 on the 92NY mainstage, Wild Up performs Femenine - the work widely regarded as Eastman's masterpiece. On Saturday, in 92NY's intimate Buttenwieser Hall, they present works for smaller force followed by Buddha, his egg-shaped open-score epic. Eastman friends and scholars join to share reflections on this individualist figure in a weekend offering a 360-degree view of one of the most iconoclastic voices of the 20th century. Also on display is an exhibition of Chris Rusiniak's iconic 1975 series of Eastman at Griffis Sculpture Park, one of only a handful of times the full set has been seen by the public.

New York Philharmonic String Quartet with Sir András Schiff, piano

Sunday, April 23, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Sir András Schiff presents Schumann's Piano Quintet with the New York Philharmonic String Quartet. Additional selections to be announced. Co-presented with the New York Philharmonic

Dan Tepfer: Natural Machines

Friday, May 12, 2023, 7:30 pm

Dan Tepfer brings an updated live performance of his album Natural Machines to our Buttenwieser Hall. In Natural Machines, Tepfer explores - in music - the intersection between natural and mechanical processes, improvising at the piano and interacting both musically and visually in real time with computer-written programs. Tepfer is deeply rooted in jazz improvisation and has worked with artists from Lee Konitz to Pharoah Sanders to Paul Motian.

American Modern Opera Company+: the echoing of tenses*

Thursday, May 18, 2023 / 7:30 pm

American Modern Opera Company (AMOC) offers the New York premiere of a new work presented in collaboration with 92NY's Unterberg Poetry Center. the echoing of tenses is a new staged song cycle with music by acclaimed composer Anthony Cheung and poems by seven contemporary American poets, including Jenny Xie, Ocean Vuong, Arthur Sze, Monica Youn, and others. Their texts, which are sung, spoken, and interwoven throughout the production, are interconnected through the themes of memory, identity, and assimilation. Performances by tenor Paul Appleby, violinist Miranda Cuckson, and pianist Conor Hanick. Co-presented with 92NY's Unterberg Poetry Center

Stefan Jackiw, violin, Alisa Weilerstein, cello, and Daniil Trifonov, piano

Saturday, May 20, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Stefan Jackiw, Alisa Weilerstein, and Daniil Trifonov appear for the first time in NYC as a trio. Jackiw and Trifonov open the program with Lutoslawki's Partita followed by Weilerstein and Trifonov with Rachmaninoff's Sonata for Cello and Piano. And the three musicians come together in the program's second half for Tchaikovsky's A-Minor Piano Trio.

LYRICS & LYRICISTS / AMERICAN SONGBOOK

California Dreamin': Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon

Saturday, November 5, 2022 / 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 6, 2022 / 2 pm

Monday, November 7, 2022 / 7:30 pm

Jessica Vosk brings her love of the California songwriters of the 1960s and '70s to the 92NY stage: Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, David Crosby, John Phillips and the Mamas & the Papas, the Eagles' Don Henley and Glenn Frey, among others who created the West Coast pop sound that defined an era. Joined by Broadway friends and music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Vosk takes audiences inside the intimate California community that launched a thousand hits and ignited new directions in songwriting.

MISS: Broadway's Women Songwriters

Saturday, December 10, 2022 / 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 11, 2022 / 2 pm

Monday, December 12, 2022 / 7:30 pm

Kate Baldwin directs and stars in a show conceived with composer-lyricist Georgia Stitt celebrating Broadway's long history of women songwriters and their indelible work. Together they celebrate the women whose contributions are an essential part of the Broadway songbook, from Kay Swift, Mary Rodgers, and Micki Grant to Liz Swados, Carol Hall, Jeanine Tesori, and others.

An Evening with Kelli O'Hara+

Thursday, February 16, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara appears in a New York exclusive concert at 92NY, accompanied by a small ensemble in a program to be announced.

What's Goin' On?: Songs of Social Change

Saturday, March 25, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 26, 2023 / 2 pm

Monday, March 27, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Tony Award-winning theater artist and co-founder of the Black Theatre Coalition Warren Adams conceived and directs this show with Michael O. Mitchell, exploring the Black songwriters and artists whose work has been a catalyst for social change. Music by Marvin Gaye, Nina Simone, and others whose songs of protest and cries for racial justice became anthems for generations presented by some of Broadway's most thrilling talents.

Judy on TV!: Celebrating The Judy Garland Show

Saturday, May 6, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 7, 2023 / 2 pm

Monday, May 8, 2023 / 7:30 pm

In this Judy Garland centennial year, we look at Garland's iconic talent through the lens of her landmark 1963-64 weekly television broadcasts. Award-winning entertainer and music director Billy Stritch leads this Lyrics & Lyricists tribute, joined by a sensational cast of his nightclub and theater friends Klea Blackhurst, Aisha de Haas, Gabrielle Stravelli and Max von Essen. They reimagine the searing solos and classic duets with Lena Horne, Mel Tormé, and others in songs by Gershwin, Arlen, Porter, and more, for a Judy Garland tribute like no other, built around the show that brought one of Hollywood's greatest stars into America's living rooms every week, and further fueled her place in our hearts.

JAZZ

Thursday, January 26, 2023 / 7:30 pm

NEA Jazz Master and triple Grammy Award winner Marsalis and his quartet - pianist Joey Calderazzo, bassist Eric Revis, and drummer Justin Faulkner - offer their only NYC appearance of this season.

Fred Hersch Trio and Crosby Street String Quartet: Breath by Breath*

Saturday, April 1, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Pianist Fred Hersch and his trio - bassist Drew Gress and drummer Jochen Rueckert - join the Crosby Street String Quartet for a live performance of the work that is the focus of his latest recording project, Breath by Breath.

Regina Carter: Gone In a Phrase of Air*

Friday, April 28, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Regina Carter's work embraces influences from Motown to bebop to world music on a foundation of classical training. The MacArthur "Genius" Award recipient joins with a small ensemble to bring her newest project: Gone in a Phrase of Air, an exploration of the impact of urban renewal on African American and immigrant communities beginning in the 1950s, and the displacement that resulted - of people and of culture - from neighborhoods in Carter's hometown of Detroit to others in St. Louis, Chicago, New York City, and more. In the work's collection of original and reimagined music of the era, Carter shines a spotlight on what's been lost - gone in a phrase of air - then finds celebration in the ashes.

WORLD MUSIC

Songs for Babyn Yar+:Yuriy Gurzhy, Svetlana Kundish, and Mariana Sadovska*

Saturday, January 28, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Featuring the haunting music of Yuriy Gurzhy, Svetlana Kundish, and Mariana Sadovska, Songs for Babyn Yar reveals the abandoned stories and silenced songs from one of the most devastating periods in Ukraine's history. In September 1941, in the course of just two days, Nazi forces murdered more than 33,000 Jews in the ravine of Babyn Yar in the suburbs of Kyiv. During the following two years of Nazi occupation, Babyn Yar became the site of over 100,000 deaths. 80 years later, Ukrainian musicians Yuriy Gurzhy, Svetlana Kundish, and Mariana Sadovska journeyed deep into their shared history, creating a work with director Josephine Burton that gives voice to forgotten and untold stories. The 90-minute production comprises songs in Ukrainian, Russian, and Yiddish, along with survivor testimonies, poetry, and storytelling, and explores the complex history and legacy of a tragedy that has never been fully commemorated. Co-presented with 92NY's Bronfman Center for Jewish Life and World Music Institute

Saturday, March 18, 2023 / 7:30 pm

Five-time Grammy Award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo that first came to global attention with Paul Simon's 1986 album Graceland debuts at 92NY. Co-presented with World Music Institute