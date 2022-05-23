Keith Herbert & Hannah Herbert-Hunt to Present Reading of New Musical THE JOURNEY HOME

On Monday, June 6, 2022 Father-Daughter writing team Keith Herbert (music/lyrics) and Hannah Herbert-Hunt (book/lyrics) will present a reading of their new musical The Journey Home. Led by the direction of Misti B. Wills and the music direction of Chris Blasting, The Journey Home takes you on a trip aboard "The Starburst," a generation space ark bound for a new planet outside our solar system. Set over 500 years in the future, the show centers around four 20-somethings who were born in space, and have lived their whole life knowing they will never see anything beyond the ark they were born on. The Journey Home presents a futuristic story of romance, humor, loss, and hope.

Rounding out the cast are Annabelle Szepietowski, Jennifer Molson, Hunter Henrickson, Joseph Valle Hoag, William M. Martin, Grace E. McLaughlin, KeVon Jaleel Vernon, Winter Commander, Ethan Chan, Isabel Robin, and Blake Du Bois. Jonah Yoder is Production Stage Manager.

The staged reading will be held at Ripley Grier Studios (520 8th Ave) on June 6th with both a 2pm and 7pm showing.

For more information on The Journey Home visit: http://thejourneyhomemusical.com/