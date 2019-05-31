Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd Join Cast of Netflix's REBECCA

The Film Adaptation Will Star Lily James and Armie Hammer

BAFTA nominee Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Misbehaviour), Emmy Award Winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary), Sam Riley (Free Fire, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) and Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones, Strike) join the previously announced Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James and Armie Hammer

Rebecca tells the story of a newly-married young woman who, on arriving at her husband's imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, finds herself battling the shadow of his dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca, whose legacy continues to haunt the house.

Ben Wheatley (Free Fire, High-Rise) is directing the adaptation from a screenplay by Jane Goldman; Current revisions by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, based on the novel by Daphne Du Maurier.

Working Title's Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan, Nira Park are producing the film. The film will start production next week in the UK and France.

Rebecca was previously adapted as a musical. Rebecca the Musical had its world premiere in 2006 at Vereinigte Buhnen Wien in Vienna, where it played to sold-out houses for over three years. It continues with successful productions in Budapest, Hungary; Bucharest, Romania; Helsinki, Finland; Stuttgart, Germany; St. Gallen, Switzerland and at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo. It was slated to premiere on Broadway in 2012, but was delayed and then postponed indefinitely.





