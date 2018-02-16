Keala Settle Would 'Love to' Star in a Potential Stage Adaptation of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

BroadwayWorld has previously reported that a stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman could be coming to Broadway sometime in the future, and it appears that Keala Settle is on board!

Settle, who plays the Bearded Lady in the film, recently chatted with Gay Times, where it was brought to her attention that Hugh Jackman (P.T. Barnum in the film) would love to see a stage adaptation happen.

"He said that?" Settle replied. "I'd love to, but I know how hard it was to tap into it just for the film. For a Broadway production, which you may know is eight shows a week, it's raw and it's full out. It's the film for two and a half hours, eight shows every week if that did happen."

Settle then says that if Jackman were to be involved, she'd "have to" join the cast.

"It's a lot of work, but hey, he's [Hugh Jackman] number one on the call sheet so if he wants to do it then heck... are you kidding me? I'll have to be. He'll send the car and be like 'get in the car, let's go.' I'll be there. I'll do anything for that man."

Read more here.

Settle recently appeared on Broadway in Waitress and Les Miserables, as well as Hands on a Hardbody and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, so we know she's more than capable of bringing The Greatest Showman to the stage!

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. "The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson. The film hit theaters on December 20th!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles