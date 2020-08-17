Keala Settle Announces Virtual Concert Benefiting Covenant House Sleepout
Settle is a Tony-nominated actor and singer best known for her role in 'The Greatest Showman'
Today, Broadway and film star, Keala Settle, has announced that she will perform her first ever live virtual concert this month.
The star is currently taking requests for the show on Twitter, encouraging fans to submit their favorites from which she will choose her set list!
The half-hour event will take place August 24th at 4PM PST/7PM EST and all proceeds will benefit Covenant House Sleepout: Stage and Screen. Learn more and purchase a ticket here!
.#ForTheKids ...I'm doing my first ever online live concert on August 24th at 4PM PST/7PM EST! Proceeds will go to @CovenantHouse #StageandScreen Sleepout. Lemme know what you wanna hear! You make up the set list! https://t.co/gF5CFBBTBK- Keala Settle (@kealasettle) August 17, 2020
Keala Settle is best known for her portrayal of bearded woman "Lettie Lutz" in the feature musical "The Greatest Showman." The film's song, "This Is Me," performed by Settle, won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.
Settle made her Broadway debut in 2011 in "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." She originated the role of "Norma Valverde" in "Hands on a Hardbody" and was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award and Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Settle originated the role of "Becky" in the musical "Waitress," and played the roles of "Madame Thenardier" in the revival of "Les Miserables" and "Tracy Turnblad" in the national tour of "Hairspray."
