Kathryn Hahn Was Excited to Leap Into Her Role on Apple TV's CENTRAL PARK

Apple TV+ is set to debut Central Park, a brand new musical animated series from Josh Gad, Loren Bouchard, and Nora Smith. The series follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

The voice cast of Central Park includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

Star of film, television, and theater, Kathryn Hahn voices Paige in the series, and she spoke about what it was like voicing a character on an animated musical series, saying, "The fun challenge in this is you have Loren Bouchard and Josh Gad, who are our scene partners when we are recording in the booth, and they're both incredible." Hahn goes on to share that, "Loren is an incredible scene partner and kind of a shape shifter vocally. It was so fun to figure out who Paige was alongside both of them."

Hahn elaborated on what working with creator Loren Bouchard was like, and she shared, "When I was working with Loren I felt like I'm working with somebody at the height of his powers in this particular medium. It was so exhilarating, he can hear it so fast when you are in the booth with him, it's so exciting."

Hahn also shared that the creative team of the show did an incredible job of picking up on the actors personalities and translating that to their animated characters. "Loren and the writers saw something in us and brought it into the writing," said Hahn.

When asked what experience from her past helped her to voice Paige, Hahn said, "Being a mother, and playing the Tin Man when I was a sophomore in high school."

Hahn opened up about her excitement for being apart of the series, saying, "I was so excited to do a musical, I was so excited to do these voices, I was so excited to stretch myself in these ways, and be blown away by these humans, and challenge myself to do something I've never done before, and I was so excited to leap into it."

Don't miss the debut of Central Park this Friday, May 29, exclusively on Apple TV+!

Related Articles