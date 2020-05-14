Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty & More Will Break Down the Making of BOMBSHELL on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that, ahead of the "Bombshell In Concert" stream and "SMASH" cast reunion, Katharine McPhee (Karen Cartwright), Megan Hilty (Ivy Lynn), Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman (Score), Neil Meron (Producer) and Robert Greenblatt (Producer) will visit "Stars In The House" to break down the musical phenomenon. This companion event, which, like the concert, is being held in support of The Actors Fund, will stream LIVE on Sunday, May 17th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. Members of Team Karen and Team Ivy alike can tune in to interact with the guests in real time, ask questions, and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air. And of course, like all episodes of "Stars in the House" - fans can sing along at home to LIVE musical performances of their favorite songs from the show!

"This prequel to the 2015 BOMBSHELL IN CONCERT stream will reveal tons of inside scoop!" said Seth Rudetsky. "Find out how SMASH was initially created, whether Bombshell will come to Broadway and whether there will be a SMASH reboot, the Megan Hilty wild casting story, what songs were meant for one character and then switched to another, and so much more! This is for SMASH fanatics and for people who want to know all about SMASH before the big concert. Directly from the mouths of the very people who were there!"

"Bombshell In Concert" will stream Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 PM ET exclusively on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV, and PEOPLE social platforms (Facebook and Twitter).

"Smash" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money for The Actors Fund to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including iconic TV shows "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," and more; along with Broadway favorites including "Spring Awakening," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Celebrity guests like Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

SMASH is based on an idea by Steven Spielberg (who also executive produced the series) and was created by Theresa Rebeck.





