Kate Rockwell to Welcome Ashley Park as Special Guest for WINE TASTING 101 Virtual Event

The virtual wine tasting event will take place on October 17 at 7:00pm EST

Kate Rockwell, who has been starring as Karen Smith in Broadway's Mean Girls, has announced that fellow Mean Girl and star of Netflix's "Emily In Paris" and "Tales of the City" Ashley Park will be her special guest at an interactive virtual evening of wine tasting on October 17 at 7:00pm EST. Wine Tasting 101 is produced by Ken Davenport, two-time Tony Award-winning producer, in partnership with the TheaterMakers Studio. Tickets are $15 for the virtual wine tasting class.

Kate Rockwell is turning her personal spotlight onto her second love... wine. Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) certified with several years of experience in the NYC wine industry, Rockwell is using her time off the Broadway stage to help spread her love of all things vino. Sing along to Broadway tunes, chat in real time with Rockwell, and explore her wine selection.

"I am very excited to have Ashley Park join me as my special guest at Wine Tasting 101," said Kate Rockwell. "We have hilarious stories from our time in Mean Girls and I can wait to drink wine and have girl time with her as we chat virtually with audience members."

Au Bon Climat Chardonnay 2018 and Presqu'ile Winery Pinot Noir 2018 will be the wines sampled in the tasting which are distributed by Flatiron Wines in New York City. To purchase these two bottles, visit their website https://nyc.flatiron-wines.com/.

In Wine Tasting 101, audience members will be able to:

-Learn the basics of wine tasting-how to do it, why we do what we do, and the questions to ask when you're learning about wine.

-Try two wines side by side with Kate and discuss the primary characteristics of those particular styles of wine and the grape varietals used to make them (what makes a California Pinot Noir unique? Why is it different from a French pinot noir? And why is it called something different in France than in the US?)

-Discuss the nuances of these two SPECIFIC bottles

Kate's love for wine was discovered by accident as a friend of hers had changed careers from being an actor to running a wine shop. She had always enjoyed visiting wineries in Long Island with her husband but didn't know much about it so she got a job at the shop during her down time in theater to learn more about it and worked there for two years. Along with getting her wine certification through WSET, she also developed a passion for natural wine, which is wine without pesticides, chemicals, and other additives.

"With Ashley Park joining Kate for this special evening, I think audience members are in for a treat," said producer Ken Davenport. "I look forward to learning about wine and hearing fun theater stories along the way."

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting Stellar Tickets: HERE

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

