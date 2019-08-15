Kate Baldwin Joins Theatre Aspen's SOLO FLIGHTS; Additional Cast and Creatives Announced

Theatre Aspen announced today additional casting and creative team members for the organization's inaugural one-person show festival Solo Flights in Aspen, Colorado.

Completing the casts and creative teams for the first-ever Solo Flights festival are two-time Tony Award, three-time Drama Desk Award, two-time Outer Critics Circle Award, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Kate Baldwin who will play Jenny in Jenny Giering and Sean Barry's one-woman musical What We Leave Behind, directed by Tracy Brigden, alongside music director, Drama Desk Award nominee, Lynne Shankel. Additionally, television star Joy Nash will play Ginnifer in Courtney Baron's When It's You, directed by Kent Nicholson, and Lucille Lortel Award, two-time Barrymore Award, and four-time Helen Hayes Award winner Joe Calarco will direct three-time Emmy Award, two-time Golden Globe Award, and Grammy Award winner, Beau Bridges in Coach: An Evening with John Wooden by Emmy and Golden Globe nominee John Wilder. They all join the previously announced Daniel Gerroll, who stars in Jeffrey Hatcher's Dr. Glas, directed by Lisa Peterson.

"We are thrilled with all of the great artists joining us for our first-ever Solo Flights festival" says Bernstein. "One-person shows are a unique and rapidly evolving part of the theatrical landscape and we look forward to sharing these new productions with all of our Festival attendees next month in Aspen."

Taking off this September in Aspen, Colorado, Solo Flights is an annual festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their development. In addition to the performances, Solo Flights will feature signature events including talkbacks, creative discussions, and special receptions. This year's Solo Flights festival will be held September 18 - 21, 2019 at Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre.

Festival ticket packages are now on sale. Frequent Flyer Packages, which include one ticket to each show, are priced at $180 and Take Flight Sampler Packages, which include four tickets to any combination of shows, are $220. A limited number of $350 Premiere Class Packages, which include premium seating, festival opening and closing parties, and special Solo Flights inaugural merchandise, are also available. ticket packages can be purchased online at TheatreAspen.org or by calling 970.300.4474.

