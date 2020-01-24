Kate Baldwin Has Released a New Single SOMETHING THAT YOU DO

Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals are have announced the release of the new digital single, "Something That You Do" performed by Kate Baldwin, the first song from her concert and forthcoming third solo album, How Did You Get This Number? The song was written, arranged, played, and co-produced by Georgia Stitt, whose work is represented by Concord Theatricals. The song was recorded, mixed, and co-produced by Jeffrey Lesser.

Download or stream the song via all major digital music services here.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin's new show, How Did You Get This Number? premiered at Feinstein's 54 Below and performed across the country, features signature songs from her acclaimed performances in Finian's Rainbow, Giant, Big Fish, and Hello Dolly! Hailed as "the redheaded firecracker" by Stephen Holden of The New York Times, she tells the story of how each song became a part of her life and what it means to her. More from writers like Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb, Jerry Herman and long-time friend and collaborator Georgia Stitt fill the program with gorgeous music and expert storytelling. "We suppose there are some things that Baldwin cannot do, but over the past decade we have yet to see her be anything but superb," says Steven Suskin of Playbill.

"I've known Kate for many years, and she is one of the most talented, fun, and versatile performers I've ever worked with," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, President of Concord Theatricals. "Georgia and I moved to New York at the same time and is one of our treasured writers and composers. She and Kate are a terrific combination."

"Making new music is my favorite thing to do. Getting to do it with talented friends like Georgia, Jeffrey and Sean is truly a dream come true. I'm so grateful for this collaboration and can't wait for my fans to hear our song!" said Baldwin.

Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals recent releases include the Grammy nominated cast albums of Come From Away and the 2018 revival of Carousel, as well as Kerrigan & Lowdermilk's The Mad Ones, Shaina Taub's Twelfth Night, and Mike Reid & Sarah Schlesinger's The Ballad of Little Jo.





