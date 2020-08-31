Kate Baldwin, Brandon Victor Dixon and Teal Wicks to Appear As Part of Broadway Relief Project's Live Concert Series

Concerts will take place on September 4, 5, and 6.

Open Jar Studios is hosting three upcoming live solo concerts as part of the Broadway Relief Project series. The series gives limited capacity audiences their first opportunity to experience live performances again, following over five months of Broadway being shut down.

Upcoming performances include:

Teal Wicks (Wicked, The Cher Show, Finding Neverland) on Friday, September 4 at 8:00 p.m.

Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow) on Saturday, September 5 at 8:00 p.m.

Tony, Emmy, & Grammy Award® nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, Shuffle Along) on Sunday, September 6 at 8:00 p.m.

In addition to paying the artists and their teams, the concert series also benefits a charity chosen by the artist. Upcoming charities include: One Tree Planted (Teal Wicks), Active Minds (Kate Baldwin), and #WeAre Foundation (Brandon Victor Dixon). Past concerts have benefitted the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Broadway Cares/EFA, The Actors Fund, and the Nick Cordero Fund.

Concerts are held in one of Open Jar Studios' 4,000 square foot studios, which is transformed into a socially distanced cabaret space. Audience members are seated over 20 feet away from the performers with plexiglass panels placed between each seat.

Under guidance from the CDC and New York City, the venue is flooded with 100% outside air for two hours prior to the event. All attendees are required to wear masks, and need to submit a health questionnaire and have their temperature checked at the door prior to the concert through a no-contact process. Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of all equipment and the facility occurs between each performance.

Only 48 tickets, ranging from $35 to $90 are available for each concert. Concerts are also livestreamed at https://www.broadwayreliefproject.com/bwaybenefit.

The series kicked off on August 21 with a performance by Joshua Henry (Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys). Other participating performers have included Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody) on August 22, Anthony Nunziata (The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall) on August 27, and Vinny Pastore's "Gangster Squad" (The Sopranos, Bullets Over Broadway) on August 30.

"It's been remarkable to be able to bring a live audience together for the first time in over five months and to see the emotional reception the artists are receiving," said Open Jar Studios Owner Jeff Whiting. "The cooperation with the City and these Broadway artists has been key to the development of this socially distant space, and it's been a wonderful challenge to find safe ways to get audiences together to enjoy these Broadway stars. We're thrilled to have the very first live performances happening right here in Times Square at Open Jar Studios and to see the city coming back to life!"

The Broadway Relief Project started in March 2020 as a coalition built from over 400 members of the Broadway community to help the New York City Economic Development Corporation to build over two million gowns, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and shortage of PPE.

