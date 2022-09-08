Kate Baldwin, Amber Gray, Bonnie Milligan & More to Perform at The American Theatre Wing Gala

The American Theatre Wing has announced performers for their annual Gala, honoring the legacy of actor, director, and activist Antoinette "Tony" Perry alongside the past, present, and future women of the theatre.

After a two-year hiatus, this in-person event will feature an unforgettable line-up of intergenerational performances including: Kate Baldwin, The Broadway Boys, Gretchen Cryer, Amber Gray, Aisha de Haas, Luna, Charlotte Maltby, Bonnie Milligan, Leilani Patao, Caesar Samayoa, Jeanine Tesori, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Sherz Aletaha, and Rona Siddiqui.

The gala will be co-produced by Staci Levine (Groundswell Theatricals) and Lauren Class Schneider (Class Productions). Nemuna Ceesay will serve as director of the concert portion of the evening with music direction by Georgia Stitt. The musicians will feature Rosa Avila, Beth Callen, and Yuka Tadano.

As previously announced, the Gala will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street).

Honorary chairs include Lynn Ahrens, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Dede Ayite, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Camille A. Brown, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Linda Cho, Diana DiMenna, Sonia Friedman, John Gore, Maria Manuela Goyanes, Rachel Hauck, Palmer Hefferan, Susan Hilferty, JoAnn M. Hunter, Alia Jones-Harvey, Amy Jacobs, Toni-Leslie James, Erica Jensen, Cookie Jordan, Natasha Katz, Lorin Latarro, Mimi Lien, Kathleen Marshall, Cricket S. Myers, Shakina Nayfack, James L. Nederlander, Nick Scandalios, Cynthia Nixon, Lynn Nottage, Jordan Roth, Tara Rubin, Catherine Schreiber, Christine Schwarzman, Leigh Silverman, Cherie B. Tay, Jeanine Tesori, Liesl Tommy, Bob Wankel, Donyale Werle, Tamilla Woodard, and Paloma Young. Pam Barbey, Robyn Coles, Meg Fofonoff, Elaine Wilson and Nadine Wong will serve as Gala Chairs.

Antoinette Perry devoted her life to the theatre community. Starting out as an actor, she later became a stage director at a time when it was nearly unheard of for a woman to hold that position. Beyond her artistic accomplishments, she was tireless in her efforts as an activist, organizer, and promoter of causes that benefited and uplifted her Broadway "family." She served as an officer for the American Theatre Wing and spearheaded many of the Wing's wartime efforts. Passionate about bringing more people into the theatre industry, she also helped establish the American Theatre Wing Professional School, which launched the careers of Tony Bennett, Bob Fosse, Angela Lansbury, James Earl Jones, and other entertainment icons. Upon her death, the American Theatre Wing immortalized her legacy by creating the annual "Tony Awards" ceremony.

Carrying forward Antoinette's legacy of educating the next generation of theatre artists, the American Theatre Wing's Annual Gala aims to raise over $1.2 million for programs including the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, the Jonathan Larson Grants, Springboard to Design, and The Network for Emerging Leaders in the Theatre, all of which open doors for the next generation of arts workers - on stage, behind the scenes, and in the audience.

Past honorees have included Jonathan Larson, Andrew Lloyd Webber, James Earl Jones, Dame Angela Lansbury, Harold Prince, the Redgrave Family, Sir Howard Stringer, Frank Loesser, Jerry Herman, Carol Channing, Tommy Tune, Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Isabelle Stevenson, Jerry Bock, Cy Coleman, John Kander, Fred Ebb, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Marvin Hamlisch, Sheldon Harnick, Stephen Sondheim, Charles Strouse, Graciela Daniele, Kathleen Marshall, Susan Stroman, Julie Taymor, and many more.

The evening includes cocktails, dinner, and performances. For tickets and more information, please contact Laura Talbot by calling 212.765.0606 x201 or emailing gala@americantheatrewing.org.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN THEATRE WING

The American Theatre Wing is a not-for-profit organization, founded on the eve of America's entry into WWI by 7 suffragists and theatre makers who came together to support the nation by harnessing the power of theatre. More than a century later, ATW's vital work continues to be driven by the fundamental belief that theatre is essential to our economic, educational, social, and emotional well-being as a society.

Through a powerful suite of programs that address all aspects of the national theatre ecology, ATW encourages the discovery of theatre by people of all ages, nurtures talent on stage and off, creates pathways for success for students and young professionals, and encourages the development of the art form itself by recognizing and supporting innovative and excellent work with awards and grants. Building a just, equitable and inclusive American theatre is a guiding principle of all of ATW's work and programs.

ATW's Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative provides discovery, training, and career launching support to under-served young people. SpringboardNYC provides a bridge from college to career for young actors working to establish themselves on Broadway. The digital Masterclass offerings for rising creative professionals provide free access to advice, insight, and training by theatre's top creative professionals. The Network for Emerging Leaders of the Theatre creates a pathway for young aspiring theatre administrators to have successful careers by providing inside information, technical assistance, networking opportunities, and mentoring. ATW incubates innovative theatre throughout the country with the National Theatre Company Grants and through the Jonathan Larson® Grants, which support emerging musical theatre writers with significant unrestricted support. ATW gives students, professionals and audiences alike a virtual backstage pass through the five-time Emmy-nominated "Working in the Theatre" documentary series which illuminates the creative process.

ATW is the founder and co-presenter (with The Broadway League) of the Tony Awards®, and home to the OBIE Awards.

Visit AmericanTheatreWing.org to learn more about the extensive programming and grant opportunities for students, theatre professionals, and audiences.