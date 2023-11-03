Karin Releases New Single 'League Of Your Own'

Following the success of her latest singles 'My Heart' and 'Don't Leave,' Indonesian indie-pop singer-songwriter Karin unveils her heartfelt single 'League of Your Own,' available now across platforms.

Inspired by a poem, Karin crafted the melody and collaborated with a Netherlands-based producer to bring the song to life, infusing it with a funky guitar line reminiscent of Shawn Mendes. Opening with idyllic plucked strings, the track soon bursts forth into a serene yet powerful pop-rock soundscape as Karin sings about a love so certain it feels like a dream.

Speaking about the song's inspiration, Karin adds, "This song is about falling in love with a person and about surrendering to love."

At just 24, Indonesian singer-songwriter Karin has quickly made ripples across the global music scene. Drawing influence from artists like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Paramore, and Taylor Swift, her music blends pop with echoes of rock and blues. In 2022, the prolific songwriter unveiled her debut EP, 'Dear Me...,' followed by her singles 'Think of Me,' 'Maybe,' 'Regret,' 'My Heart,' and 'Don't Leave.' Returning with more new material, her latest single 'League of Your Own,' showcases her powerful vocals and raw, passionate lyricism.

'League of Your Own' is out now across platforms. Listen here.