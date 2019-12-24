Kanye West Brings His Opera MARY to Lincoln Center
Kanye West presented his new opera, Mary, at Lincoln Center this past weekend. The opera previously debuted in Miami last weekend, as BroadwayWorld previously reported.
'Mary' features West's Sunday Service Choir members alongside West himself who told the story of Jesus. The opera details the traditional nativity story, highlighting Mary, Joseph, and Jesus in a manger. The choir sang "Gloria in Excelsis Deo," "Little Drummer Boy," and "O Holy Night." During the performance, West read verses from the Bible.
Some changes were made between the Miami and New York runs of Mary, according to The New York Times.
A full crop of what appeared to be grain came up from the stage. The costumes experienced changes as well, losing their silver reflective nature featured in the Florida run. Also, the moment of West entering and exiting on a speedboat was cut from the show.
Mary is directed by West's longtime collaborator, Vanessa Beecroft, who also directed West's first opera, "Nebuchadnezzar."
Read the full story on The New York Times.
A video of the full production from Miami was recently released, which can be watched below:
