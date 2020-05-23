Kairos Italy Theater Announces The Finalists Of The First Round Of The KIT Intl Playwrights Series

On May 18, Kairos Italy Theater and NYU Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò held the online event KIT Intl playwrights series 2020 dedicated to Women in Comedy, a series of 10-minute comic plays from around the globe written by women celebrating Franca Valeri turning 100 this year.

The call received 300 submissions by women playwrights from several countries including Australia, New Zealand, the US, Italy, Greece, Brasil, France, South America, Canada. An international jury of theater makers selected 15 of them. The selected plays were supposed to be presented on April 6 at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò to an audience that would have voted the best 5 plays. The finalists were to be presented in a semi-staged version on Opening Night of In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY on April 27.

In adjusting to the current situation, Kairos Italy Theater and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò presented the first 9 online on May 18 and the audience voted the 3 best 10-minute plays to be translated in Italian and performed at the Lucidosottile (online) Family Festival in early June.

KIT is planning to present the remaining six in the Fall.

The 3 most voted were:

First Place: What to Expect When You're Expecting our Lord and Savior by Bailey Jordan Garcia

Second Place: Fridge by Jennifer 'O Grady

Third Place: Daniel the Brave by Starina Johnson

Full list of the plays with cast presented on May 18:

Annika's gift by Margie Semilof

Directed by Katrin Hilbe with Mark Peters*, Ian Gould*, Jody Prusan*

*members of Actors Equity

But where would they live by D. L. Siegel

Directed by Debora Balardini with Nate Spear and Monica Vilela

A Biology Lesson by Sandra Dietrick

Directed by Laura Caparrotti with Aizzah Fatima

What to expect when you're expecting our Lord and Savior by Bailey Jordan Garcia

Directed by Caterina Nonis with Miles G. Jackson and Dean Linnard

Whipped Cream (Krem Santi) by Ayse Alagoz (Turkey)

Directed by Ayse Eldek-Richardson with Ayse Eldek-Richardson and Feryal Kilisli

Stalk me baby by C. S. Hanson

Directed by Carlotta Brentan with Victoria Ratermanis and Reuben Barsky

Daniel the brave by Starina Johnson

Directed by Chiara Durazzini with Emanuele Capoano and Mariagrazia La Fauci

Pure Dedication (Pura Dedizione) by Giulia Pagnacco (Italy)

Directed by Laura Caparrotti with Irene Turri

Fridge by Jennifer 'O Grady

Directed by Caterina Nonis with Rachel Caplan, Emma Meltzer, Dean Linnard, Miles G. Jackson

Women in Comedy from around the world is presented by Kairos Italy Theater and NYU Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò in collaboration with TARTE, Group Br, Eclipses Theater Group, KIT Italia and Pazzi Lazzi.

For more information: kitheater.com and casaitaliananyu.org

