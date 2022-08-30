Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Presents Annual Gala Playing Field Dinner

Featuring dinner prepared by world renowned chef, Francis Mallmann, plus a special conversation moderated by Kaatsbaan festival culinary curator, Jeff Gordinier.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents the full programming for its 2022 Fall Festival, with a host of stars and premieres in the scenic Hudson Valley location. Continuing its mission to be a home for artists across disciplines, Kaatsbaan kicks off its Annual Fall Festival on September 16 with a once-in-a-lifetime celebratory gala dinner from world-wide culinary star chef, Francis Mallmann.

The Fall Festival runs over consecutive weekends, from September 17 to October 1, featuring new dances by Lucinda Childs, Chanon Judson, Justin Peck, Leonardo Sandoval, and Bobbi Jene Smith with Or Schraiber with pianists Timo Andres, Anton Batagov, Conor Hanick, Noé Kains, and Maki Namekawa as they perform and interpret composer Philip Glass' Glass Etudes within Kaatsbaan's lush 153-acres in the Hudson Valley.

Rounding out the Fall Festival includes a special music concert from Australian singer-songwriter RY X; a mixed dance bill featuring Trisha Brown: In Plain Site, by Trisha Brown Dance Company, curated specifically for Kaatsbaan, Dorrance Dance, and Mark Morris Dance Group; and a special screening of Steven Spielberg's film version of West Side Story, with choreography by New York City Ballet Resident Choreographer and Kaatsbaan Advisory Board member Justin Peck.​The film screening will be followed by a performance and dance party led by West Side Story film dancersAdriana Pierce and friends, closing out the 2022 Festival season.

Throughout the 2022 Festival season, Kaatsbaan will exhibit the work of dynamic Hudson Valley based artists across its beautiful 153-acres. The list includes Emil Alzamora, Stuart Farmery, Tristan Fitch, Jared Handelsman, Kenichi Hiratsuka, Lowell Miller, Portia Munson, Shelley Parriott, Eileen M. Power, Gregory Steel, Christina Tenaglia, andMillicent Young.

"Kaatsbaan's 2022 Fall Festival represents our commitment to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence as a cultural park and to presenting multidisciplinary works." said Sonja Kostich, Chief Executive & Artistic Officer "As such, we are proud to continue contributing to the Hudson Valley's vast cultural landscape as well as the economic health of our Dutchess County community. Through innovative partnerships, we continue to present unparalleled artists from dance, music, culinary, and visual art, providing our audiences opportunities to engage with today's leading artists. We are thrilled to once again convene such notable artists for our upcoming 2022 Fall Festival, staying true to our mission of being a year-round dance sanctuary, we also look to support a diverse range of artists both as performers and creators and we strive to ensure that our programming accurately reflects today's society by supporting performers who advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts."

Kaatsbaan 2022 Festival Curators:

Jeff Gordinier, culinary

Hilary Greene, visual art

Oliver Ray, music

Details for the Fall Festival are available at kaatsbaan.org. Kaatsbaan Fall Festival is sponsored by Lasting Joy Brewery and Millbrook Vineyards & Winery. Kaatsbaan Fall Festival takes place at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583). Tickets can be purchased at kaatsbaan.org. For questions boxoffice@kaatsbaan.org.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park continues to deepen its mission to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence with two annual outdoor festivals, year-round education programs, and creative residencies for artists at all stages of their professional careers. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for diverse world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary, media, and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability. For more information, please visit www.kaatsbaan.org.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Ucross Announces Three New National Trustees To BoardUcross Announces Three New National Trustees To Board
August 30, 2022

​​​​​​​Ucross announced today the addition of three new trustees to its board: Tracy Boyle of Sheridan, Wyoming; Greg Hill of Wilson, Wyoming, and Houston, Texas; and Roger B. Plank of Ucross, Wyoming, and Houston, Texas. This marks the second tenure on the Ucross board for Plank, who is the son of Ucross founder and longtime chairman, Raymond Plank.
THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE Runs At Cherry Lane Theatre, September 10 - October 30THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE Runs At Cherry Lane Theatre, September 10 - October 30
August 30, 2022

Tony and Olivier-winning OHenry Productions, in association with Seaview Productions, Eric Kuhn, and Jonathan Demar, has announced the Off-Broadway transfer of the sold-out, New York Times critic's pick production of This Beautiful Future.
Grandes Creadoras También Han Dado Diversidad Al MuralismoGrandes Creadoras También Han Dado Diversidad Al Muralismo
August 30, 2022

En el marco del 2° Congreso Internacional Muralismo a 101 años de su nacimiento, con el cual se conmemora a uno de los movimientos artísticos más importantes de México y América Latina, se reúnen más de 40 panelistas, entre muralistas de diversas partes de la República mexicana: Veracruz, Puebla, Morelos, Baja California y Sinaloa; y de Chile, Cuba, Colombia, Argentina, Francia y El Salvador, en la Sala Manuel M. Ponce del 30 al 2 de septiembre, de 10:00 a 15:00 horas.  
As If Theatre Company Presents THE FOREIGNERAs If Theatre Company Presents THE FOREIGNER
August 30, 2022

As If Theatre Company (AITC) presents Larry Shue's classic comedy The Foreigner October 6-23, 2022.
MOVIE NIGHT WITH MACHINE At The Museum Of Arts And DesignMOVIE NIGHT WITH MACHINE At The Museum Of Arts And Design
August 30, 2022

Movie Night with Machine at The Museum of Arts and Design is a screening series of five beloved throwback films curated by Machine Dazzle to accompany his solo exhibition, Queer Maximalism x Machine Dazzle.