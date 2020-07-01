Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces Summer Festival 2020



Kaatsbaan Cultural Park announces today that it will present a Summer Festival, with performances of dance and art, over nine consecutive weekends to celebrate its local community and artistic communities. With over 40 acclaimed dance artists and outdoor art and film installations, the Summer Festival will take place outside following social distancing and safety protocols on Kaatsbaan's expansive 153-acres in the Hudson Valley.

Kaatsbaan will bring communities together to celebrate movement and the arts in a unique and unprecedented cultural event as we begin to emerge from isolation mandates placed upon us from the COVID-19 crisis.

This Summer Festival is a direct response to both the violence inflicted upon

the global Black community and to the needs of the many unemployed artists. It will also provide a means for local economic recovery. In a period of social unrest, the Kaatsbaan Summer Festival will be dedicated to action, healing, beauty and harmony that dance and related arts can inspire. We welcome one and all to experience a unique and unifying cultural event.

Kaatsbaan's outdoor Summer Festival will also be presented on the organization's social media platforms and YouTube channel as well as on participating artist's social media for worldwide access and inclusion. The Summer Festival is an invaluable resource that Kaatsbaan is proud to provide during this time, and will document the effects of the historical pandemic on global arts and culture.

All performance tickets are free, with a request for donations to Kaatsbaan, a portion of which will be donated to the NAACP and/or to suggested organizations made by the Festival's Advisory Committee. Please visit www.kaatsbaan.org for updates.

Advanced registration is required to attend the Summer Festival in person, as there are a limited number of reserved spots for each performance. The Summer Festival will follow all New York State safety mandates and protocols, including temperature checks, mask wearing, and physical distancing. General registration will be announced shortly. Please visit www.kaatsbaan.org.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park was founded nearly 30 years ago to create an environment for creative action and achievement in the Hudson Valley. Focused on dance and related arts, Kaatsbaan pioneered the concept of providing a service for artists and local communities in an untapped environment-that of subsidized space in the rural countryside-an unencumbered place to create, observe, and join forces with exceptional works of art. Committed to the artists and students who work daily in our studios, to the audiences who engage with their creative energy, and to the Hudson Valley community which is our home, Kaatsbaan prioritizes its focus to be a positive economic and cultural impact on the Hudson Valley.

More information can be found at www.kaatsbaan.org.



