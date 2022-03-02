KPOP THE MUSICAL Aims For Fall 2022 Broadway Run

The new musical KPOP has its eye on a fall Broadway bow! It was previously announced that the show was set to come to Broadway within the year, but according to an Equity casting notice, the production is now expected for Fall 2022.

The musical is rumored to be led by real-life K-Pop star Luna, but this has yet to be confirmed. The Equity casting notice does not have the female lead listed as one they are looking to cast at this time.

Get a backstage pass inside the high-stakes world of the Korean pop music sensation that's sweeping the globe. As K-pop superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, one singer's inner struggle threatens to dismantle their entire label.

KPOP features a book by Jason Kim (The Model American, 30 Million), music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park (The Song of Summer), and music and lyrics by Max Vernon (The Song of Summer, The View Upstairs), choreographed by Jennifer Weber (Cruel Intentions: The Musical National Tour, StageWorks Hudson's Stockholm), and directed by Teddy Bergman (Woodshed Collective's Empire Travel Agency, The Tenant).

KPOP was set to have its pre-Broadway run at D.C.'s Signature Theatre in 2021, but the run was cancelled "due to pandemic-related logistical challenges." The musical premiered at Ars Nova in September 2017 and earned three Lucille Lortel Awards and seven Drama desk nominations in 2018. Take a look back at some of the songs from the show here!

Learn more and stay up to date about the production at https://kpopbroadway.com/.