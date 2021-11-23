Rialto Chatter: Will K-Pop Idol Luna Come to Broadway in KPOP, THE MUSICAL?

A K-Pop star may be headed to Broadway in 2022!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, KPOP, The Musical has its sights set on Broadway in the coming year. Now, the rumor mill is circulating that K-Pop idol Luna may be making her Broadway debut in the production, People reports.

A pre-Broadway engagement of KPOP, The Musical was originally scheduled for December 2021-January 2022 at The Anthem in D.C., but it was cancelled earlier this year due to pandemic-related logistical challenges. At the time of the cancellation, the musical was still on a firm trajectory to open on Broadway in the coming year.

Luna (born Park Sun-young) is no stranger to the world of musical theatre, having performed in Korean versions of Legally Blonde, Coyote Ugly, High School Musical on Stage!, School OZ Hologram Musical, In the Heights, Rebecca, Rudolf (The Last Kiss) and Autant en emporte le vent (Gone with The Wind). She also starred in the film The Lightning Man's Secret (2015).

She debuted as a member of girl group f(x) in September 2009, and made her solo debut in 2016.

KPOP, The Musical features a book by Jason Kim (The Model American, 30 Million), music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park (The Song of Summer), and music and lyrics by Max Vernon (The Song of Summer, The View Upstairs), choreographed by Jennifer Weber (Cruel Intentions: The Musical National Tour, StageWorks Hudson's Stockholm), and directed by Teddy Bergman (Woodshed Collective's Empire Travel Agency, The Tenant).

Claim your backstage pass and dive inside the high-stakes world of K-pop with this exhilarating new Broadway-bound musical. As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, one singer's inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the hottest labels in K-pop. Pulsing with infectious beats, electrifying choreography, and breathtaking joy, KPOP, the Broadway Musical, is an all-consuming multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the heart-thumping international phenomenon.

An earlier version of the show, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, played to sold-out crowds Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2017, and was the recipient of the 2018 Richard Rodgers Award, three Lucille Lortel Awards, including Best Musical, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and seven Drama Desk Award nominations.

Learn more and stay up to date at kpopbroadway.com.