KILL THE WHALE Adds Additional Performance at Joe's Pub

KILL THE WHALE, a new rock, hiphop, and folk opera by 2023 Larson Grant Recipient Daniel Emond, will premiere at Joe’s Pub in April. Due to popuar demand, an additional night has been added. KILL THE WHALE will now play on Sunday, April 14 at 6:00 PM and Monday, April 15 at 7:00 PM.

Nine years in the making, the show is built in the characters and waters of Moby-Dick, and the event will celebrate both digital and solid release of the full score as a concept album, pressed to black and white 2-disc vinyl.

Directed by Jason Sparks and featuring music direction by Simone Allen, the 90 minute show will feature Courtney Bassett (Teeth), Grace McLean (In The Green, Bad Cindarella, Suffs), Amber Gray (Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown), Jana Djenne Jackson (Almost Famous), Daniel Emond (The Great Comet), Camellia Hartman (3X NPR Tiny Desk performer), and Kyle Scatliffe (Hamilton).

When Ishmael, a young rocker with an unknown past meets the hiphop harpooner Q, they join Peak-Wow, the Whaleship/rock band led by steel-eyed frontwoman Ahab, who sets her crew upon a course to kill the gigantic sperm whale that maimed her, a plan opposed by Ahab's first mate (and secret admirer), the devout and soulful Starbuck. Contending with face-melting squalls and mad mates, the hymnic wonder of whales nursing in the heart of the Ocean, and the poignant Gospel of the castaway roadie Pip, Peak-Wow embarks on a rock and roll quest for vengeance.

The band includes Hartman on violin, Josh Henderson on viola, Rick Martinez on drums, Jamie Mohamdein on bass, David Kawamura on electric guitar, Julia Henderson on cello, and Simone Allen on Keys 2. All music and orchestrations by Daniel Emond with music preparation and additional arrangements by Andrew Griffin, Cynthia Meng, Jacklyn Riha, Simone Allen, and Daniel Emond. Sound design by Evan Tyor.

KILL THE WHALE features music and orchestrations by Daniel Emond who was recently named one of the 2023 Jonathan Larson Grant recipients. This esteemed award that comes with a $12,500 unrestricted grant and a $2,085 Saw Island Foundation Recording Grant. The other 2023 recipients are Julian Hornik, The Kilbanes, Larry Owens), Veronica Mansour, and the songwriting team of Jacinta Clusellas, Tatiana Pandiani and Melis Aker.



