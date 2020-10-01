Juwan Crawley, Cheeyang Ng, Anthony Norman and More Featured in Final Broadway Buskers Concerts

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The final concert will take place on October 27th.

The Times Square Alliance announced today the performer lineup for the remainder of this year's Broadway Buskers concerts. The series continues on Tuesday evenings at 7pm ET at TSQ.org/BroadwayBuskers. The finale concert will take place on October 27, featuring Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Juwan Crawley, Eastbound's Cheeyang Ng, and The Prom's Anthony Norman.

See the full schedule below!

10/6:

Ari Afsar (Hamilton, composer of Jeannette)

Billy Recce (2-time MAC Award winner, A Musical About Star Wars)

10/13:

é boylan (Soft Butter, Femmebodys)

Nia Witherspoon (Dark Girl Chronicles, The Messiah Complex)

10/20:

baby chemist (Katie Lee Hill & Travis Artz: New Amsterdam, SpongeBob LIVE on Nickelodeon; Transformers: Cyberverse, My Very Own British Invasion)

Nehemiah Luckett and Friends (A Burning Church, The Stop Shopping Choir, Triple Threats)

Jai'len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants)

10/27:

Juwan Crawley (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Aladdin)

Cheeyang Ng (Eastbound, MĀYĀ)

Anthony Norman (The Prom, Chicago Med)

