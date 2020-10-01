Juwan Crawley, Cheeyang Ng, Anthony Norman and More Featured in Final Broadway Buskers Concerts
The final concert will take place on October 27th.
The Times Square Alliance announced today the performer lineup for the remainder of this year's Broadway Buskers concerts. The series continues on Tuesday evenings at 7pm ET at TSQ.org/BroadwayBuskers. The finale concert will take place on October 27, featuring Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Juwan Crawley, Eastbound's Cheeyang Ng, and The Prom's Anthony Norman.
See the full schedule below!
10/6:
Ari Afsar (Hamilton, composer of Jeannette)
Billy Recce (2-time MAC Award winner, A Musical About Star Wars)
10/13:
é boylan (Soft Butter, Femmebodys)
Nia Witherspoon (Dark Girl Chronicles, The Messiah Complex)
10/20:
baby chemist (Katie Lee Hill & Travis Artz: New Amsterdam, SpongeBob LIVE on Nickelodeon; Transformers: Cyberverse, My Very Own British Invasion)
Nehemiah Luckett and Friends (A Burning Church, The Stop Shopping Choir, Triple Threats)
Jai'len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants)
10/27:
Juwan Crawley (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Aladdin)
Cheeyang Ng (Eastbound, MĀYĀ)
Anthony Norman (The Prom, Chicago Med)
More Hot Stories For You
-
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Reimagined 2020-2021 Season Featuring Virtual Concerts, Original Productions and More
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced today the reimagined 2020-2021 season. Paper Mill Playhouse will move forward with a mostly digital season, includi...
Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to place your vote!...
The Cast Of FRASIER Will Return To STARS IN THE HOUSE This Weekend
The cast of 'Frasier' will return to Stars in the House on Saturday, October 3 at 8 PM ET. ...
VIDEO: FROZEN Star Josh Gad Recaps the Events of 2020 as Olaf
Josh Gad challenged 1500 of his followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration and in return, he would recap the odyssey of 2020 as ...
Ellen's Stardust Diner Will Reopen Its Doors on October 1
Ellen's Stardust Diner will reopen its doors once again! The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, will be open for patrons beginning on Thur...
Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES
Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches....