Justin Sayre Presents His New Camp Offering Sunday, May 24

Cats have nine lives but they only want more...it's time for PUSSY FRIGHT!

After the success of THE DUCKS in April with an all-star cast of 18, Justin Sayre regales the masses with another wild and witty play PUSSY FRIGHT! to Livestream on May 24, 2020, at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST, directed by Tom Detrinis. The virtual showing will be live-streamed on Sayre's YouTube Channel and viewers will be able to donate to support The Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center and The Ali Forney Center in New York for a second time.

"In these terrifying times, I really feel the need for bringing folks together and having a laugh," says Sayre, "Camp and Comedy are the major forces of my life and using this time to practice them both with a group of incredible performers such as these is an undeniable joy!" PUSSY FRIGHT! will feature the comedic genius of Drew Droege (HEATHERS), Sam Pancake (GILMORE GIRLS), Leslie-Ann Huff (Vampire Diaries), Jenn Harris (YOUNGER, THE BLACKLIST), Jeff Hiller (30 ROCK, UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT), Ryan Garcia (COMMUNITY), Tom Detrinis (90210, COMMUNITY), Rob Maitner (SHUT UP, ASTORIA), Larry Owens (A STRANGE LOOP) and Instagram and Buffy Star, Tom Lenk.

The lonely heiress, Larissa Startle (Lenk) is preparing to leave all her money to her only friend, her cat, Jinxie (Harris). But her assistant Genevieve Whisk (Huff) has other plans and tries to reunite Larissa and her estranged nephew, notorious homosexual David "Moonflower," Startle, (Owen). David has developed a debilitating fear of cats, which makes this happy family reunion a real impossibility, but danger lurks around every corner with Dr Leaky, (Hiller), The Cummingnope Sisters, Prudence (Droege) and Abstinence (Pancake). Only David's boyfriend, Tomas (Garcia) and his childhood nanny, Bathsheba Fwelp (Maitner) can save the boy before its too late.

Justin Sayre, praised for their "deeply passionate soul and acerbic wit" by The New York Times, is a writer and performer who Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." They were hailed as one the "Funniest People in Brooklyn" by Brooklyn Magazine and among "LA's 16 Most Talented LGBT Comics" by Frontiers Magazine. Most recently their book, Mean, the third in their trilogy of young adult novels was released in 2019 from Penquin Books. Sayre's works for the theatre has been seen at LaMaMa, The Wild Project, Ars Nova, and more. Sayre's Ravenswood Manor was recently produced at LA's Celebration Theater and hailed as "a sharply written and well-acted exemplar of the horror-comedy genre" by The Los Angeles Times. Sayre also writes for television, working with Michael Patrick King on his hit CBS comedy "2 Broke Girls" and for Fox's "The Cool Kids." Sayre also appeared on HBO's "The Comeback" with Lisa Kudrow.

Pussy Fright by Justin Sayre, directed by Tom Detrinis, Assistant directed by Luis AlvarezSchacht and Stage Managed/Produced by Casey Deal will be presented on YouTube, May 24, at 8pm EST / 5 pm PST.





