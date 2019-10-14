Justin Kirk Joins PERRY MASON Limited Series

Deadline reports that Justin Kirk will join "Perry Mason," a reimagined HBO miniseries. He joins previously-announced cast members John Lithgow, Matthew Rhys, and Tatiana Maslany.

Perry Mason is set in 1932 Los Angeles. While the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression, this city is booming. Oil! Olympic Games! Talking pictures! Evangelical fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong!

The series follows the origins of American fiction's most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason (Rhys). When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason's RELENTLESS PURSUIT of the truth reveals a fractured city and, just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Kirk played Prior Walter in Mike Nichols' HBO adaptation of Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize-winning epic "Angels in America." He's also known for his role on "Weeds," and in films like "Vice" and "Molly's Game."

His Broadway credits include "Other Desert Cities," "Love! Valour! Compassion!," and "Any Given Day."

Read the original story on Deadline.





