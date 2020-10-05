Just One Step For Democracy and Henry Krieger Premiere New Song for the Vote

The song, which will be released on October 8, will feature vocals by Arnetia Walker.

JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY and Henry Krieger will premiere a new song for the vote on October 8th!

The new song and video, JUST ONE STEP aims to inspire Vote 4 Change this Presidential Election and premieres on www.justeonestepfordemocracy. The song is written by Henry Krieger (composer of Dreamgirls and Side Show) and actor Robert Joy, with additional Lyrics by Rona Siddiqui (2020 Jonathan Larson Award Winner). It is produced and arranged with additional music by Grammy Award Winner Tom Saviano. Vocals are by Broadway Dreamgirls' Arnetia Walker (Founder and Executive Producer of JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY). Henry Krieger and Ms. Walker are reunited after meeting on Dreamgirls.

The video is directed by Stephen Nachamie (SHE LOVES ME and Artistic Director) and Arnetia Walker and includes pledges to vote from celebrities such as Billy Porter, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Robert La Fosse, Wayne Brady and many others.

JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY is a coalition of creative artists from Broadway, Hollywood and beyond that came together to use their talents to inspire people to get informed and plan their vote. www.justonestepfordemocracy.com launched on July 4th and also has a presence on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok.



Additional founding members of JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY include Vicki McCarty, Co-Executive Producer, a talent management and indie film producer; Stephen Nachamie, Co-Founder and Artistic Director, award-winning stage and film director; Ariel Estrada, Media and Marketing Manager, an actor, singer, arts advocate, and producer; Adrian Bailey, acclaimed Broadway dancer, vocalist and performer; Yvette Cason, singer songwriter, television and film actress; Bobby Daye, singer/songwriter and stage actor; Gabrielle deBarros, writer; Sylvia MacCalla, theater, TV and film performer; Brian Norber, actor and fine artist; Shayna Penn, stage manager; Roger Rosen, poet, essayist, playwright and theater performer; Rona Siddiqui, composer and lyricist; Takisia Whites, community development consultant. For more information about the founding members, please visit https://justonestepfordemocracy.com/our-team.



JUST ONE STEP FOR DEMOCRACY is an official partner of Michelle Obama's When We All Vote campaign.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You