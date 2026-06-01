Julia Roberts, Peppermint and More Join RISE UP, SING OUT: A CONCERT FOR THE FIRST AMENDMENT

Julia Roberts, Lily Gladstone, Wilson Cruz, Peppermint, Jenn Colella, Alex Joseph Grayson, Singing Resistance, Rude Mechanical Orchestra, Kayla Davion and Rev. Adriene Thorne will participate in “Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment.” Joining a lineup that includes performances and appearances by Jane Fonda, Bette Midler, Patti Smith, Joy Reid, Rufus Wainwright, Sasha Allen, and Broadway Inspirational Voices, the event will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 7:30pm ET at The Town Hall in New York City and will also be free to watch via livestream.

“Rise Up, Sing Out” will be an uplifting evening of song, solidarity, and action to celebrate the freedoms guaranteed by our First Amendment and serve as a moment for people around the country to stand in unity against the authoritarian shifts threatening our democracy today.

“We can’t sit idly by while our rights are at stake. History shows us that when democracy is threatened, song becomes one of our most powerful weapons,” said Jane Fonda, actor, activist, and founder of the Committee for the First Amendment. “Right now, we are at a critical crossroads. It’s time for us to rise up, raise our voices, and stand up against a government that refuses to put its people first. We are fighting back the best way we know how to: with our community and in solidarity.”

To amplify the impact of 'Rise Up, Sing Out,' the No Kings Coalition is launching a nationwide organizing day on June 14. This massive effort will anchor a night of localized organizing from coast to coast. Driven by public and private watch parties, June 14 is set to be a powerful moment of unity, bringing people together to build collective power and defend our First Amendment rights.

Doors for the show in person will open at 6:45pm ET. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or via the concert website, where you can also sign up to host or attend a watch party near you: http://www.riseupsingout.com. All proceeds from the event will go to support the work of the Committee for the First Amendment.