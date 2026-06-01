Sara Bareilles Will Release Her New Single 'Home' This Week

After several years working on other projects, Sara Bareilles is back with brand-new music. The Waitress creator has returned to the recording studio for the new song, "Home," which will be released on Wednesday, June 3.

Bareilles officially announced the song on Instagram, saying that she is "so happy to finally share new music after almost 7 years," before adding that the "new work is deeply personal." It is available to pre-save now here and will drop at 11 am ET on Wednesday.

This news follows the announcement of the documentary film Sara Bareilles: Good Grief, which follows the writer as she records a new album seven years after her Grammy Award-winning album Amidst the Chaos. Directed by Josh Alexander, it will hold its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Thursday, June 4.

Sara Bareilles is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, producer, activist, and New York Times best-selling author. Her accolades include two Grammy Awards, three Tony Award nominations, and three Primetime Emmy Award nominations. She has sold more than 3 million albums and 15 million singles in the U.S., with her songs streamed over 3.5 billion times worldwide.

In musical theater, Bareilles composed the music and lyrics for the hit Broadway musical Waitress and starred in the show both on Broadway and in the West End. She also earned a Tony nomination for her performance as ‘The Baker’s Wife’ in Into the Woods.

Additional credits include writing for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical and starring as Mary Magdalene in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live (earning an Emmy nomination). Onscreen, Bareilles played Dawn Solano in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Girls5eva and is developing a musical theater adaptation of The Interestings with Sarah Ruhl.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski