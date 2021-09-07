Juilliard To Livestream All September Performances

Juilliard opens the fall 2021 performance season with five Juilliard LIVE streamed performances in September. Concerts announced this month feature the Juilliard Orchestra, Juilliard Wind Orchestra, New Juilliard Ensemble, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra, and a Daniel Saidenberg Faculty Recital with collaborative pianist Lydia Brown and guest artists.

Tickets will not be available to the general public, however all September performances can be accessed for free through the Juilliard website at juilliard.edu/live.

Students have returned to in-person work on campus with a full performance schedule encompassing the breadth of Juilliard's offerings in music, dance, and drama. The full season of performances, including ticketing information when available, will be announced in the coming weeks. When performance tickets are offered to the public, proof of vaccination or negative test results will be required, consistent with current requirements for events at Lincoln Center.

All performances will take place under Juilliard's stringent health guidelines for the safety of students, faculty, and staff. While Juilliard instruction is fully in-person for the 2021-22 academic year, out of an abundance of caution, live audiences for the month of September will consist only of students, faculty, and staff who are authorized to be on campus. Currently, proof of vaccination is required for all students, faculty, and staff on campus with the exception of those granted exemptions for medical or religious reasons. More information about the 2021-22 safety plan is available on the Juilliard website.

Juilliard announced Juilliard LIVE in April 2021 as a new streaming initiative offering performances from across its three divisions-music, dance, and drama-to a global audience online. The broad initiative, part of the school's long-term strategic plan, was accelerated during the 2020-21 academic year when indoor performances were halted due to the pandemic. With a mix of livestreamed and on-demand content, Juilliard LIVE expands student performance opportunities both now and in the future, and increases accessibility to the performing arts for audiences around the world.

In the spring of 2021, more than 275 recitals were livestreamed and Juilliard released more than two dozen fully produced on-demand performances, which remain available on-demand on Juilliard's website and YouTube channel. These performances, which were creatively performed and produced under stringent safety standards, include Teseo, New Dances, David Robertson Conducts Schubert, AXIOM Conducted by Jeffrey Milarsky, The Music of Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Kristian Bezuidenhout Conducts Juilliard415, and O Solo Mio, among many others.

Juilliard's livestream technology is made possible by a gift in honor of President Emeritus Joseph W. Polisi, building on his legacy of broadening Juilliard's global reach.