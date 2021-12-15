Juilliard Announces Spring 2022 Performances

Juilliard announces full programming for the spring semester, January-May 2022, including live music, dance, and drama performances with numerous livestreams and on-demand opportunities providing access for audiences-local and global-to the artistic development of Juilliard students, the future of the performing arts. After an exciting return to the stage last September, Juilliard students are now on pace to deliver the pre-pandemic volume of 700 public performances a year. Spring highlights include Juilliard traditions such as ChamberFest and the Focus Festival, Spring Dances, plays, cross-divisional collaborations, and the return of Juilliard's Spring Gala on April 27.

Juilliard will also have a residency at Chelsea Factory this spring including performances across disciplines but with a particular emphasis on Juilliard Jazz in celebration of its 20th-anniversary this year. The residency will culminate in a performance with Juilliard Jazz in collaboration with director Wynton Marsalis on March 17. Chelsea Factory is New York's newly opened nonprofit incubation and presentation space for artists, organizations, and community groups. Additional details on the residency and celebration will be announced in January.

"It has been tremendously rewarding to watch so many of our students return to the stage this fall despite all the challenges brought on by the pandemic," said Juilliard President Damian Woetzel. "Now as we look ahead to the spring semester, our students will be appearing not only on Juilliard's stages but also at many other venues around the city, including Carnegie Hall, Dizzy's Club, the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and the new Chelsea Factory."

Tickets to all spring semester events go on sale December 14. Student performances for the general public form a significant part of Juilliard's performing arts curriculum, and prices are kept at a minimum. All tickets with the exception of the Spring Gala are under $40, and many events are free. A calendar of events is included below, and an electronic version of the performance calendar brochure is available here.

Tickets to all spring events go on sale starting December 14, 2021.

The Juilliard performance calendar at juilliard.edu/calendar will always have the latest schedule updates for both in-person and streamed performances as well as scheduled premieres for the growing on-demand schedule.

Additional on-demand programs are now available and continually being added through Juilliard LIVE, the new streaming and on-demand initiative launched in April 2021 offering student performances from the College and Preparatory divisions. Part of the school's long-term strategic plan, Juilliard LIVE was accelerated when indoor performances were halted due to the pandemic. With a mix of livestreamed and on-demand content, Juilliard LIVE has expanded student performance opportunities and increased accessibility to the performing arts for audiences around the world.

Juilliard will continue to livestream student recitals for the public on its website. Each year, more than 400 student recitals each year including students from both the College and Preparatory divisions.