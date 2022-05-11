Judy Garland's 100th Birthday Celebration!

SUBJECT LINE: Celebrate the 100th Birthday of Judy Garland PLAIN TEXT VERSION - SAN DIEGO Scott Stander presents "Happy 100th Birthday Judy" A Musical Celebration Starring Debbie Wileman as Judy Garland Musical Direction by Ron Abel June 17 • 8pm Balboa Theatre, San Diego TICKETS https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0A005C90E6F73DA0 "Happy 100th Birthday Judy!" -- It's the worldwide celebration of the 100th Birthday of one of the Greatest Performers of our time starring overnight internet sensation, Debbie Wileman, in an uncanny recreation of the sound of Judy Garland! Wileman has gained over 1 million online views for her spot-on recreation of Judy Garland and she is now, direct from London, onstage to dazzle Judy's fans as well as her new followers. Fresh off her newest album release, "I'm Still Here" orchestrated, conducted, & produced by Steve Orich, orchestrator of the Grammy Award Winning album, "Jersey Boys," Debbie commands the stage - all with a live orchestra, conducted by Ron Abel. She features the famous hit songs from Judy's illustrious career, and, as an added treat, she sings songs of today (from Lady Gaga & Adele to Amy Winehouse & The Beatles, and more) that Judy would sing if she were with us today. It's a once-in-a-lifetime evening you won't want to miss.