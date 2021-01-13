Joy Bailey-Bryant Appointed President of Lord Cultural Resources US

Lord Cultural Resources has announced the appointment of Joy Bailey-Bryant to the position of President of Lord US, effective today.

"From day one, this company has placed people at the center of every aspect of cultural strategy," says Lord Co-Founder Gail Lord. "Joy embodies our 'pro-people' values in every way. We are fortunate to have such a talented, visionary leader to drive our growth in the United States."

Bailey-Bryant rejoined Lord in 2007 and has managed their New York offices since 2016. She brings a thoughtful perspective on how cultural institutions are changing in response to the global pandemic, the movement for racial justice, and the push to make culture more accessible.

Lord Cultural Resources is the world's largest cultural professional practice with more than 2,500 completed projects in 57 countries on 6 continents. The company, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021, provides services in organization and strategy, space and facilities, exhibitions and events, and master planning for new and renewing cultural institutions. Bailey-Bryant will lead all services throughout the United States from Lord's New York office and serve on the firm's global leadership team.

Joy Bailey-Bryant was born and raised in Atlanta and has degrees from Florida A&M University, a historically Black college where she was initiated into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and from American University. Her clients include the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, Weeksville Heritage Center in Brooklyn, the City of Dallas Cultural Plan, Project Row Houses in Houston, the Frist Art Museum in Nashville, and the New York Botanical Garden.