Josiah Tauaefa Joins Brianna Cala For YOU'RE NOT GETTING ANY YOUNGER Season Finale
Guest stars include Saturday Night Live's Eli Coyote Mandel, America's Next Top Model Sophie Sumner, and Pitch Perfect's Richard Coleman.
Created by and starring Brianna Cala, You're Not Getting Any Younger is a quirky improvised web series about the dismal dating scene in New York City during the Covid-19 pandemic. The series begins with an ultimatum placed on Bri by her mother - bring a partner home for Christmas or be taken off the family phone plan. With the fear of paying for her own phone just as the government cuts unemployment benefits weighing on her shoulders, Bri dives head-first into the virtual dating scene. Forget everything you knew about dating in New York City, this is 2020 babe and nothing is as easy as it used to be.
Guest stars include Saturday Night Live's Eli Coyote Mandel, America's Next Top Model Sophie Sumner, and Pitch Perfect's Richard Coleman along with Tessa Faye, Peter Fanone, Matt Vita, Austin McCaslin-Doyle, Amos Vernon, Bridget Ryan, Everett Ryan, Rebekah Rawhouser, Lina Rawhouser, Cainan Rawhouser, Paxton Rawhouser, Sahil Desai, Tyler Hansell, Bahlya Yansane, Molly-Ann Nordin, Connor Bullock, Bethany Burgess, Justin Gentry, Trevor Markanovic, Chris Russell and Margaret Moore.
View on YOU'RE NOT GETTING ANY YOUNGER on Youtube at:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7qkGsObLLrYgDYkz7PT70kIV6miff082
