Joshua Turchin Sings THE OTHER JOSH COHEN With Steve Rosen On THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Tonight

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues its increasingly popular run with the release of a new episode today. Season three, episode two features special guests: Steve Rosen (Broadway star of Spamalot, Guys and Dolls and others, and the composer of The Other Josh Cohen, the upcoming musical Broadway Vacation, play Dracula, a Comedy of Terrors and more) and Samuel Li Weintraub (Broadway- Miss Saigon).

Tune in below at 7pm:

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

